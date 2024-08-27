Danny Jones & Tom Fletcher team up for The Voice UK

Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher discuss their experiences as coaches on The Voice UK as they join the show in the first ever double chair.

Danny, how does this version differ from the kids’ version?

Danny: The biggest difference between this and The Voice Kids is that the kids come onto the show purely for their passion for singing, so there’s less pressure and it’s all about having fun. With the adults, there’s a record deal at the end of it all, so you’ve got a lot more responsibility as a coach. The similarity is that all the talent is amazing, you get the same awesome buzz when you’re putting someone through, and of course, we’ve brought a lot of the fun from the kids’ version!

Tom: We definitely have a lot of fun on the show!

Tom, has Danny given you any advice on what it’s like to be a coach?

Tom: Danny’s experience on The Voice Kids has been an amazing help. It’s quite intense being in the chair, understanding that this is someone’s big moment and it all comes down to your opinion. Having Danny’s experience from The Voice Kids definitely helped me to relax.

In a new twist, you are sitting in a double chair and have to agree in order to turn the chair. Have there been many disagreements?

Tom: There haven’t really been any disagreements, but we only get 90 seconds to make our choice, so sometimes we might second guess ourselves while trying to figure out what each other are thinking. You never want to talk over someone’s performance, so we’re trying to work out each other’s facial expressions.

Tom: There was one audition where Danny literally grabbed my hand to press the button—because I was wavering and taking my time.

Danny: And there was another one that you turned for, and I was like, ‘What are you doing?!’

Tom: That’s part of the double chair. You have to trust your partner. If Danny hears something that I don’t, you have to trust your partner.

Danny: You have to telepathically talk!

What are you looking for?

Tom: The winner! Ultimately, you really want someone to have an amazing moment, whether they win or not. You want people who really deserve to be a part of the show, and you base all of your decisions on your gut feeling.

Danny: That’s another thing I have found that is different between the adults and The Voice Kids. With the kids, they don’t know who they are yet, but with the adults, there is something different. They’re all such good singers, but what is the thing that makes them special?

Who is the most competitive out of the two of you?

Danny: We both are. We are very much on par!

What do you love most about being coaches on The Voice?

Tom: Knowing that you are part of someone’s journey is really special. The flip side of that is when you say no to someone, that’s really heartbreaking as we know what it feels like.

Danny: I’ve loved pitching with my mate. Pitching on your own to the talent is hard, but pitching with your mate is amazing. You’ve got someone to bounce off, it’s really cool.

Has anything funny happened on set? Anybody playing any practical jokes?

Danny: We’ve had a few laugh attacks, a few giggles. It’s just been genuinely a lot of fun. There is a lot of funny back and forth between the other coaches as well.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given in the music industry?

Tom: Be the band you want to be and not the band you think you are. I’m still trying to decipher what that really means. That advice came from Tom DeLonge from Blink 182.

Hard question to answer, but in the music industry who has been your biggest influence over the years?

Danny: Mine is Bruce Springsteen, every time. Just the way he does everything—it’s almost annoying because I know I will never be that cool. Liam Gallagher is another one and Justin Vernon from Bon Iver.

Tom: When I was a kid, my biggest inspiration was Bryan Adams. Beach Boys and The Beatles are massive musical influences for me.

The Voice UK airs Saturday 31 August at 8PM on ITV1 & ITVX