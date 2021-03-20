The Voice UK 2021 concluded this weekend with its grand final - recap who won and all the performances here.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs were in the spinning red chairs for the latest series this year.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 has been on the search for the UK's next talented singing sensation with a record deal up for grabs for the winner.

Saturday night saw four finalists go head to head: Team Will's Okulaja, Team Tom's Hannah Williams, Team Olly's Grace Holden and Team Anne-Marie's Craig Eddie.

The audience at home voted for their favourite and it was Team Anne-Marie's Craigwho won The Voice 2021.

Watch all of The Voice UK 2021 final performances below...

Craig Eddie - Team Anne-Marie

Craig started the final with his solo song, Train Wreck by James Arthur.

For his duet, Craig performed with Anne-Marie singing Don't Speak by No Doubt.

For his potential winner's single performance, Craig performed an original song called Come Waste My Time.

Grace Holden - Team Olly

For her first performance of the evening, Grace belted out Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.

For their duet, Grace performed Take That's Rule The World with mentor Olly.

After making the top two, Grace performed her potential winner's single, Dream Catch Me by Newton Faulkner.

Hannah Williams - Team Tom

For her solo performance, Hannah performed Little Runaway by Celeste.

For their duet, Hannah took to the stage with legend Sir Tom Jones to duet on Bee Gees' To Love Somebody.

Okulaja - Team Will

Opening his bid for victory, Okulaja started the final with his solo song, Counting Stars by OneRepublic with his own rap.

For their duet, Okulaja performed Where Is The Love by Black Eyed Peas as he duetted with the group's very own Will.i.am.

The Voice UK airs on ITV.