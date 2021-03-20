The winner of The Voice UK 2021 has been crowned in tonight's final results.

Tonight (March 20) saw the final of The Voice 2021 on ITV with four acts going head to head.

Advertisements

The finalists on The Voice UK this year were Team Olly's Grace Holden, Team Will's Okulaja, Team Tom's Hannah Williams and Team Anne-Marie's Craig Eddie.

Who won The Voice UK 2021?

After up to three performances in Saturday's live show from each act viewers voted for their winner.

With the most votes it was Team Anne-Marie's Craig Eddie who won The Voice UK 2021.

23-year-old Craig Eddie is a musician from Falkirk in Scotland.

Craig said after his victory: "I'm shocked. Honestly.. thank you to everyone, thank you Scotland, thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you to Anne-Marie. I cannot express my appreciation enough."

Saturday's show began with solo performances from the final four.

Advertisements

Olly’s finalist Grace belted out Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi, Team Will's Okulaja showcased his take on Counting Stars by OneRepublic, Team Tom's Hannah sang Little Runaway by Celeste and Team Anne-Marie's Craig performed Train Wreck by James Arthur.

Following the solo songs, each of the acts duetted with their coach in a socially distanced performance.

Hannah took to the stage with legend Sir Tom to duet on Bee Gees' To Love Somebody while Craig duetted with Anne-Marie singing Don't Speak by No Doubt.

Okulaja performed Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas with will.i.am and Grace performed Take That's Rule The World with mentor Olly.

The voting was then frozen before the top two acts with the most votes were revealed as Grace and Craig.

They returned to each sing their potential winner's single with Grace performing Dream Catch Me and Craig performing Come Waste My Time.

The vote then closed for good as Blessing was announced as the winner.

Advertisements

Elsewhere in the final there was also a performance from the coaches, singing Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder, and a guest performance from last year's winner Blessing.

The Voice UK will return with a new series in 2022.