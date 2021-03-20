The Voice UK 2021 final airs this Saturday - meet finalist Hannah Williams here!
Grace is one of the four remaining contestants on the show who will be singing for victory this weekend.
She is Sir Tom Jones' finalist - here's all you need to know...
All about Hannah Williams on The Voice 2021
38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams
Mum of one and full time singer Hannah, who once featured in Jay Z song 4:44, feels this could be her last opportunity to make it big in the music industry.
Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams | Twitter: @HWAffirmations
Audition song: Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison
Battle round song: Cry Me A River, won against Sami Nathan.
Semi-final song: Gravity by John Mayer
Hannah Williams is one of four finalists on The Voice UK final this evening.
Joining her in the competition are:
Team Will's finalist Okulaja, an 18-year-old student from Kent.
Team Olly's final act Grace Holden, an 18-year-old shop assistant and Theatre school teacher from Essex
And Team Anne-Marie's last remaining contestant, Craig Eddie, a 23-year-old musician from Falkirk in Scotland
The Voice UK concludes this Saturday night (20 March) at 8:30PM on ITV.
Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones.
You can stream episodes of The Voice 2021 online via the ITV website.
Picture: ITV