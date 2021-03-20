Here's all you need to know about The Voice UK contestant Okulaja ahead of the final.

Okulaja is Team Will's finalist on The Voice 2021.

He is one of four contestants left fighting for the top prize of a record contract - here's all you need to know about the teenager...

Meet Okulaja on The Voice UK

Semi-finals: Team Will: Okulaja performs

18-year-old student Okulaja

Anti-bullying ambassador Okulaja wants to share important messages to young people through his music.

Instagram: @okulaja_ | Twitter: @JamesOkulaja | TikTok: @okulaja

Audition song: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Battle round song: If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) by Nas against Janel Antoneshia

Semi-final song: Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Okulaja is one of four contestants on The Voice UK final this weekend.

He's joined by:

On Team Tom, Hannah Williams, a 38-year-old mother and full time singer from Winchester

On Team Olly, Grace Holden, an 18-year-old shop assistant and Theatre school teacher from Essex

On Team Anne-Marie, Craig Eddie, a 23-year-old musician from Falkirk in Scotland

The Voice UK concludes on Saturday at 8:30PM on ITV with its live final special.

This year's new season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones in the giant red chairs.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch The Voice via the ITV Hub website.

Picture: ITV