The Voice UK's 2021 final takes place this weekend - here's all you need to know about finalist Craig Eddie.

Craig is one of the four contestants left in the competition who will be singing for victory on Saturday.

He is Team Anne-Marie's finalist - here's all you need to know...

Meet The Voice UK's Craig Eddie

Craig Eddie performs.

23-year-old musician Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland.

Craig is from a small town and hoping he is moments away from fulfilling his, and his father's, dreams of becoming a successful singer.

Instagram: @craigeddiee

Audition song: Make It Rain by Foy Vance

Battle round song: This City by Sam Fischer, won against James Robb.

Semi-final song: lovely by Billie Eilish.

Craig is one of four contestants in The Voice UK final on Saturday night.

Joining him are:

Team Will's Okulaja, an 18-year-old student from Kent.

Team Tom's Hannah Williams, a 38-year-old mother and full time singer from Winchester

Team Olly's Grace Holden, an 18-year-old shop assistant and Theatre school teacher from Essex

The Voice UK 2021 final airs Saturday at 8:30PM on ITV.

Series 10 welcomes Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones back to the red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK, The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice 2021 online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV