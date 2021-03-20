It's The Voice UK 2021 final this weekend - meet contestant Grace Holden here!
Grace is one of the four remaining acts on the show this weekend competing for victory.
She is Team Olly Murs' finalist - here's all you need to know...
Meet Grace Holden!
18-year-old Shop Assistant and Theatre School Teacher Grace Holden from Essex
Grace lives with her Dad and two older brothers and is hoping to make her family and late mum, Sheila, very proud.
Instagram: @graceholdenmusic | TikTok: @graceholdenmusic
Audition song: Wherever You Will Go by The Calling
Battle round song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson, won against Chantelle Padden.
Semi-final song: I'm With You by Avril Lavigne
Grace is one of four finalists on The Voice UK this weekend.
She's joined by:
On Team Will, Okulaja, an 18-year-old student from Kent.
On Team Tom, Hannah Williams, a 38-year-old mother and full time singer from Winchester
On Team Anne-Marie, Craig Eddie, a 23-year-old musician from Falkirk in Scotland
Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.
Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice UK, The Voice continues Saturday nights on ITV.
You can catch up with episodes of The Voice via the ITV Hub website here.
Picture: ITV