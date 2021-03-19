The Voice UK 2020 winner Blessing Annatoria to return for this year's final

The Voice UK 2020 winner Blessing Annatoria will return for this year's final.

Team Olly's reigning champion will make her comeback on this weekend's episode.

Blessing won The Voice last year before releasing a cover of Robbie Williams classic Angels as her winner's single.

On Saturday's episode, Blessing will share an exclusive performance of her new single 'I Smile'.

Her performance will form part of the grand live final of the 2021 series as the remaining singers fight it out to win a recording contract.

After the blind auditions, battles and semi-finals the four coaches - Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am - each have just one act on their teams.

On Team Will is Okulaja, an 18-year-old student from Kent.

On Team Tom is Hannah Williams, a 38-year-old mother and full time singer from Winchester

On Team Olly is Grace Holden, an 18-year-old shop assistant and Theatre school teacher from Essex

On Team Anne-Marie is Craig Eddie, a 23-year-old musician from Falkirk in Scotland

Tune in to The Voice UK 2021 final this Saturday night from 8:30PM on ITV to see who wins.