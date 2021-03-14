Why Janel Antoneshia left The Voice UK 2021 at the semi-finals

Two acts departed The Voice UK 2021 at this year's semi-finals.
In Saturday's episode it was revealed that both Janel Antoneshia and Wura had left the competition.
Team Will's Janel decided to step down from the contest for personal reasons with Will saying: "Everything happens for a reason."
Janel was replaced by Okulaja on Team Will for the semi-final round.
On her Instagram page, Janel said she had to 'walk away' from the contest and told followers: "I didn’t give up. I was going for the win 100%."
Janel shared: "Massive thank you to everyone that has been supportive of my musical journey—whether before, during or after The Voice. As many of you already know, moving forward I will no longer be taking part in the competition!
"Which means this Saturday, there will be no semi-final performance from myself! However, I’m over the moon to announce that our YPM @okulaja_ has been presented the opportunity to fill that position, instead. I love this boy like my own brothers man, so support di ting same way. 🖤
"In the end though ...I got my win of this competition the moment @iamwill turned his chair. I proved to myself I was able and God proved to me, I must trust His ability."
She added: "Back to the drawin' board to go reach and complete my next stepping stone. Don’t let them fool ya, kids. 🥇"
Meanwhile Team Tom's Wura departed the show for medical reasons.
In a tweet before the episode, Wura shared: "Due to unforeseen circumstances I am no longer a part of the Voice Uk 2021!
"I am so grateful to God for the journey so far and I completely trust His process with me.
"I want to thank @thevoiceuk team for going above and beyond to make sure i could even be a part of the show"
Jake O'Neill returned to take her place, with mentor Tom saying: “It was a tight battle anyway so I’m glad he’s getting a second chance.”
The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.
This year's competition will conclude next weekend with its live final.
The top four acts from the semi-finals as voted for by the public will face off before one of them is crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2021.