Why Janel Antoneshia left The Voice UK 2021 at the semi-finals

Two acts departed The Voice UK 2021 at this year's semi-finals.

In Saturday's episode it was revealed that both Janel Antoneshia and Wura had left the competition.

Advertisements

Team Will's Janel decided to step down from the contest for personal reasons with Will saying: "Everything happens for a reason."

Janel was replaced by Okulaja on Team Will for the semi-final round.

On her Instagram page, Janel said she had to 'walk away' from the contest and told followers: "I didn’t give up. I was going for the win 100%."

Janel shared: "Massive thank you to everyone that has been supportive of my musical journey—whether before, during or after The Voice. As many of you already know, moving forward I will no longer be taking part in the competition!

"Which means this Saturday, there will be no semi-final performance from myself! However, I’m over the moon to announce that our YPM @okulaja_ has been presented the opportunity to fill that position, instead. I love this boy like my own brothers man, so support di ting same way. 🖤

"In the end though ...I got my win of this competition the moment @iamwill turned his chair. I proved to myself I was able and God proved to me, I must trust His ability."

Advertisements

She added: "Back to the drawin' board to go reach and complete my next stepping stone. Don’t let them fool ya, kids. 🥇"

Meanwhile Team Tom's Wura departed the show for medical reasons.

In a tweet before the episode, Wura shared: "Due to unforeseen circumstances I am no longer a part of the Voice Uk 2021!

"I am so grateful to God for the journey so far and I completely trust His process with me.

"I want to thank @thevoiceuk team for going above and beyond to make sure i could even be a part of the show"

Jake O'Neill returned to take her place, with mentor Tom saying: “It was a tight battle anyway so I’m glad he’s getting a second chance.”

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

This year's competition will conclude next weekend with its live final.

The top four acts from the semi-finals as voted for by the public will face off before one of them is crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2021.