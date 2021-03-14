Okulaja gave an epic performance on The Voice UK's semi-final this weekend.

17-year-old student Okulaja originally wowed the coaches at his audition with his own take on Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish.

Advertisements

Okulaja won a spot on Team Will where he faced Janel Antoneshia in the battles.

Although he originally lost his battle, Okulaja returned to the competition after Janel decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

For the semi-final, he performed Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us together with his own lyrics.

You can watch Okulaja's performance below...

Okulaja performed on Team Will against 28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen, and 29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif.

Will chose Okulaja for the next round, saying: I'm super confused. This is very difficult. Each one of you is equally important to me. The person I'm going to send through is Okulaja."

Okulaja will now face the public vote alongside Nadia Eide to determine which of the pair will make next weekend's final on Team Will.

The Voice UK concludes next week with its grand live final.

This year's new season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am in the giant red chairs.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

Catch up with full episodes of The Voice online now via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV