Craig Eddie's Billie Eilish cover on The Voice UK 2021 saw him through the semi-finals this weekend.

22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland had originally wowed the judges by singing Make It Rain by Foy Vance at his audition.

Advertisements

After winning a spot on Team Anne-Marie, Craig secured his spot in the semi-final after winning his battle against James Robb.

In the semi-final this weekend, Craig performed lovely by Billie Eilish & Khalid for a place in the next stage of the contest.

You can watch Craig's performance below...

Craig performed on Team Anne-Marie against 25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral and duo 43-year-old Wayne & 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland.

Anne-Marie ultimately chose Craig for the next round, saying: "It's really hard... the act that I think should go through to the public vote is Craig."

Advertisements

Viewers were quick to show their support to Craig, who opened up in the show about battling anxiety.

One wrote: "Craigs voice is amazing and what a range, perfect control, just perfect, I could listen to him all night every night. Love him! And to top it all off he looks like a really nice genuine guy."

Another added: "Oh Craig do not for one second think that you dont deserve to be there."

And a third posted on Twitter: "Craig absolutely smashed it, was mesmerising. Loved it."

The Voice UK concludes next Saturday with its grand live final.

Series 10 welcomes Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs back to the red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is broadcast Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

You can watch and catch up on full episodes of The Voice 2021 online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV