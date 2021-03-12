The Voice UK is back on ITV this Saturday night with its second round of semi-final performances.
After the blind auditions and battles, just one performance stands between the remaining acts and a place in the live final.
Presented by Emma Willis, this weekend the second half of the remaining 24 acts sing.
Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am can pick only one act from their teams to progress in the competition, so there are some tough decisions to make.
See a first look at the contestants and performances below!
The Voice UK 2021 airs Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV.
Team Olly
Grace Holden
18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex performed The Calling's Wherever You Will Go for her blind audition. In the battles she triumphed over Chantelle Padden.
Andrew Bateup
31-year-old singing-teacher Andrew Bateup performed How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton for his blind audition. He won his battle against Matt Croke.
Nathan Smoker
20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East London performed at his blind audition before winning his battle against Leah Cobb.
Team Anne-Marie
Craig Eddie
22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland sang Make It Rain by Foy Vance at his audition. He won his battle against James Robb.
Meg Birch
25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral performed a cover of If I Go by Ella Eyre at her audition. In the battles she beat Jason Hayles for a place in the semi-finals.
Wayne and Morgan
43-year-old Wayne and 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland performed Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours by Stevie Wonder at their audition. In the battles they won against Lauren Drew.
Team Tom
Leah Cobb
16-year-old student Leah Cobb from Newcastle performed Ex's & Oh's by Elle King at her audition. In the battles she was stolen from Team Olly by Sir Tom after battling Nathan Smoker.
Jake O'Neill
23-year-old telecom agent Jake O’Neill performed I Want Love by Elton John at his blind audition. Although he originally lost his battle, he returns to the competition after Wura withdrew.
Hannah Williams
38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams originally performed Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison at her audition before winning her battle against Sami Nathan.
Team Will
Okulaja
17-year-old student Okulaja performed his own take on Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish at his blind audition. Although he originally lost his battle, he returns to the competition after Janel Antoneshia withdrew.
Jeremy Levif
29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif performed How Long Will I Love You? by Ellie Goulding at his audition before winning his audition against Kezia.
Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao
28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen, performed I Can by Nas at his audition. He won his battle against Benjamin Haycock.
The Voice UK airs on ITV on Saturday, 13 March at 8:30PM.