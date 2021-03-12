The Voice UK is back on ITV this Saturday night with its second round of semi-final performances.

After the blind auditions and battles, just one performance stands between the remaining acts and a place in the live final.

Presented by Emma Willis, this weekend the second half of the remaining 24 acts sing.

Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am can pick only one act from their teams to progress in the competition, so there are some tough decisions to make.

See a first look at the contestants and performances below!

The Voice UK 2021 airs Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV.

Team Olly

Grace Holden

18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex performed The Calling's Wherever You Will Go for her blind audition. In the battles she triumphed over Chantelle Padden.

Semi-finals: Team Olly: Grace Holden performs.

Andrew Bateup

31-year-old singing-teacher Andrew Bateup performed How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton for his blind audition. He won his battle against Matt Croke.

Semi-finals: Team Olly: Andrew Bateup performs.

Nathan Smoker

20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East London performed at his blind audition before winning his battle against Leah Cobb.

Semi-finals: Team Olly: Nathan Smoker performs.

Team Anne-Marie

Craig Eddie

22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland sang Make It Rain by Foy Vance at his audition. He won his battle against James Robb.

Semi-finals: Team Anne-Marie: Craig Eddie performs.

Meg Birch

25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral performed a cover of If I Go by Ella Eyre at her audition. In the battles she beat Jason Hayles for a place in the semi-finals.

Semi-finals: Team Anne-Marie: Meg Birch performs.

Wayne and Morgan

43-year-old Wayne and 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland performed Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours by Stevie Wonder at their audition. In the battles they won against Lauren Drew.

Semi-finals: Team Anne-Marie: Wayne and Morgan perform.

Team Tom

Leah Cobb

16-year-old student Leah Cobb from Newcastle performed Ex's & Oh's by Elle King at her audition. In the battles she was stolen from Team Olly by Sir Tom after battling Nathan Smoker.

Semi-finals: Team Tom: Leah Cobb performs.

Jake O'Neill

23-year-old telecom agent Jake O’Neill performed I Want Love by Elton John at his blind audition. Although he originally lost his battle, he returns to the competition after Wura withdrew.

Semi-finals: Team Tom: Jake O’Neill performs.

Hannah Williams

38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams originally performed Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison at her audition before winning her battle against Sami Nathan.

Semi-finals: Team Tom: Hannah Williams performs

Team Will

Okulaja

17-year-old student Okulaja performed his own take on Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish at his blind audition. Although he originally lost his battle, he returns to the competition after Janel Antoneshia withdrew.

Semi-finals: Team Will: Okulaja performs.

Jeremy Levif

29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif performed How Long Will I Love You? by Ellie Goulding at his audition before winning his audition against Kezia.

Semi-finals: Team Will: Jeremy Levif performs.

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao

28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen, performed I Can by Nas at his audition. He won his battle against Benjamin Haycock.

Semi-finals: Team Will: Abilio Joao.

The Voice UK airs on ITV on Saturday, 13 March at 8:30PM.