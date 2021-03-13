The Voice UK was back this weekend with its second semi-finals - here's a recap of all the performances and results.

Following the blind auditions and battle rounds there's now just the one performance between the acts and a spot in this year's live final.

Advertisements

Saturday (March 13) saw the remaining half of the top24 acts sing.

Three contestants in each team took to the stage for coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am who could each only pick one of their acts to take through to the next stage.

Acts which made it into the next round will now face the public vote to decide who wins a place in the live final.

Watch all the performances and see all the results below...

Team Olly

Nathan Smoker

First to perform in the semi-final was 20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East who sang Chase & Status featuring Tom Grennan's All Goes Wrong.

Andrew Bateup

Next up, 31-year-old singing-teacher Andrew Bateup performed Bryan Adams' Everything I Do, I Do It For You.

Advertisements

Grace Holden

Last to perform on Team Olly, 18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex belted out Avril Lavigne's I'm With You.

Result: Grace goes through!

Olly chose Grace Holden to go through, saying: "It's so hard because you're so brilliant. Thank you for letting me be your coach and trusting in me... this is so hard. The person I'd like to take through to the vote is Grace."

Team Tom

Hannah Williams

First to sing on Team Tom tonight was 38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams who performed John Mayer’s Gravity.

Leah Cobb

16-year-old student Leah Cobb from Newcastle performed The Ronettes' Be My Baby in tonight's semi-final.

Jake O'Neill

23-year-old telecom agent Jake O’Neill was last to sing on Team Will, performing This Year's Love by David Gray.

Advertisements

Result: Hannah goes through!

Tom chose Hannah Williams to go through, saying: "I've got three wonderful singers... you've done a wonderful job but the person I think stands a better chance of going the whole way is Hannah."

Team Will

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / Brokenpen

28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen, performed Con Calma by Daddy Yankee & Snow in the semi-final.

Jeremy Levif

29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif performed Always Be My Baby by Mariah Carey in the semi-final.

Okulaja

17-year-old student Okulaja originally lost his battle but returned to the competition tonight after Janel Antoneshia withdrew. He performed Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.

Advertisements

Result: Okulaja goes through!

Will chose Okulaja to go through, saying: "I'm super confused. This is very different. Each one of you is equally important to me. The person I'm going to send through is Okulaja."

Team Anne-Marie

Wayne and Morgan

First to sing on Team Anne-Marie, 43-year-old Wayne and 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland performed September by Earth, Wind and Fire.

Meg Birch

25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral performed Why Her Not Me by Grace Carter in the semi-final.

Craig Eddie

22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland closed this week's show, singing lovely by Billie Eilish.

Result: Craig goes through!

Deciding who went through, Anne-Marie said: "It's really hard... the act that I think should go through to the public vote is Craig."

Advertisements

Craig Eddie, Okulaja, Grace Holden and Hannah Williams will go forward to the public vote against last weekend's top four acts - Jordan and Wesley, Leona Jørgensen, Nadia Eide and Benjamin Warner. In each team, one act will be voted into the live final.

The Voice UK airs Saturday nights at 8:30PM on ITV.