Stephanee Leal covered The Weeknd's hit Blinding Lights on The Voice UK 2021 this weekend.

25-year-old Stephanee Leal was born in Venezuela but now lives in Southampton.

She performed Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy at her audition to win a place on Team Will.

In the battles, Stephanee was stolen from Team Will by Anne-Marie after battling Nadia Eide.

In the semi-final this weekend, Stephanee performed The Weeknd's Blinding Lights ft. Rosalia as she sang for a place in the next round.

You can watch Stephanee's performance below...

Stephanee performed on Team Anne-Marie against Leona Jørgensen and Sweeney.

Anne-Marie ultimately chose Leona for the next round, saying: "It's difficult when you want them all to succeed - I'm struggling a little bit.

"I think you're all ready to make your own music but the person that makes me go 'Oh my gosh!' is Leona."

Fans were quick to praise Stephanie following the decision.

One wrote on Twitter: "She should have gone through fantastic voice and so genuine as a person."

Another added: "She was my favourite performance tonight. Such a pity she is not going to be in the final."

The Voice UK is back next Saturday with the second half of the semi-finals

Acts who make it through will go forward to a public vote to determine the top four acts who will battle it out in the live final later this month (March).

You can watch The Voice online and catch up with past episodes via the ITV Hub website.

Picture: ITV