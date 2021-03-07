Leona Jørgensen's sailed through to the next round of The Voice UK this weekend.

26-year-old full-time musician Leona Jørgensen from Sheffield originally wowed the coaches at the blind auditions.

Her performance of Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee won her a place on Team Anne-Marie where last week she beat Cameron Ledwidge in the battles.

On Saturday night, Leona performed Holy by Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper for her place in the live final.

You can watch Leona's performance below...

Leona performed on Team Anne-Marie against Stephanee Leal and Sweeney.

Anne-Marie chose Leona for the next round, saying: "It's difficult when you want them all to succeed - I'm struggling a little bit.

"I think you're all ready to make your own music but the person that makes me go 'Oh my gosh!' is Leona."

Leona goes through to the next stage where the public will vote for the top four acts who will go head to head in the final.

Also performing this weekend was Lauren Drew who rocked the stage as she sang for coach Will.i.am.

For now The Voice UK continues next Saturday with the second half of the semi-finals

You can watch The Voice online and catch up with past episodes via the ITV Hub website.

