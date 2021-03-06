Watch Lauren Drew's epic performance on The Voice UK semi-finals

Lauren Drew rocked the stage of The Voice UK again this weekend.

The musical theatre performer previously got all four coaches turning in the blind auditions with a performance of Mama Knows Best by Jessie J.

Lauren chose to join Anne-Marie's team but in the battles she was stolen by Team Will.i.am after battling Wayne & Morgan.

Tonight saw Lauren singing Tori Kelly's version of Stevie Wonder classic ‘Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing’ in the semi-finals.

You can watch Lauren's performance below...

Lauren was performing against Nadia Eide and Adeniké for a potential place in the live show.

Choosing between the three piece, Will ultimately picked Nadia for the next stage, saying: "I think every single one of you are awesome but my head and heart tells me to fight for the odd one out so for that reason I'm putting Nadia through."

Following the result, Lauren took to Twitter to say: "Thank you all so so much for your amazing support throughout my time on @thevoiceuk I Went out with a bang - I bloody love you all"

Many fans were quick to call for a wildcard place for Lauren.

"There should deffo be a wildcard. You were flawless and an absolute class act from beginning to end." one wrote

Another added: "Can’t believe you’re out!! You’re incredible! The vocal ability is off the chart!

"I don’t know what they were thinking! Bigger and better things are coming for you!"

You can watch The Voice UK on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Alongside Anne-Marie and Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are coaches on this year's show which is hosted by Emma Willis.