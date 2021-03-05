The Voice UK's Emma Willis: 'Success doesn’t necessarily mean topping the charts'

Emma Willis has suggested that talent shows can no longer produce global superstars.

The host of The Voice UK thinks the days of acts achieving success like JLS or One Direction are "long gone".

But Emma pointed out that success isn't just about the charts, saying that the show had allowed many performers to still make music their career.

Speaking ahead of The Voice's semi-finals this week, Emma said: “If success is getting a No1 (record), that’s one thing. But a lot of people want to make music their living and that doesn’t necessarily mean topping the charts.

“It depends how you measure success. Plenty of people from the show have gone on to make music their career."

She told The Sun newspaper in a new interview: “Many have gone on to work in musical theatre and that is a way of living by making music and singing. It depends how the individual sees it.

“Not everybody measures success in the same way. The music industry is so unpredictable. Who knows what will happen?

“All I care about is that the people who come on the show have a good time and hopefully carry on and make music their livelihood.”

Emma also said she had no plans to ever quit fronting the singing competition having presented since 2014.

"It’s such a lovely show. I’ll be there until they get rid of me," the former Big Brother host shared, "I don’t plan on going anywhere. I mean, what’s not to like about it? I’ll be there for as long they want me."

The Voice UK continues Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV.

This week it's the first of the semi-final shows on The Voice UK as 12 acts sing for a place in the live final.

Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am can pick only one act from their teams to progress in the competition, so there are some tough decisions to make.