The finalists on The Voice UK 2021 have been confirmed - meet the contestants going through to the live show!

The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2021 returned to ITV with its landmark tenth series.

will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are joined by new coach Anne-Marie for the new series.

Following the blind auditions and battle rounds the past two weekends saw the semi-finals as each coach chose two acts to make the next round.

They faced a public vote via The Voice UK app to decide which four made the live final next weekend and the results are now in!

Meet the top four finalists on The Voice UK below...

The Voice UK 2021 teams: Contestants

Team Tom

Hannah Williams

Hannah Williams

38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams

Mum of one and full time singer Hannah once featured in a Jay Z track and feels this could be her last opportunity to make it big in the music industry.

Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams | Twitter: @HWAffirmations

Audition song: Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison

Battle round song: Cry Me A River, won against Sami Nathan.

Semi-final song: Gravity by John Mayer

Team Will

Okulaja

Okulaja

17-year-old student Okulaja

Anti-bullying ambassador Okulaja wants to share important messages to young people through his music.

Instagram: @okulaja_ | Twitter: @JamesOkulaja

Audition song: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Battle round song: If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) by Nas against Janel Antoneshia

Semi-final song: Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Team Anne-Marie

Craig Eddie

Craig Eddie performs.

22-year-old musician Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland.

Craig is from a small town and hoping he is moments away from fulfilling his, and his father's, dreams of becoming a successful singer.

Instagram: @craigeddiee

Audition song: Make It Rain by Foy Vance

Battle round song: This City by Sam Fischer, won against James Robb.

Semi-final song: lovely by Billie Eilish.

Team Olly

Grace Holden

Grace Holden performs.

18-year-old Shop Assistant and Theatre School Teacher Grace Holden from Essex

Grace lives with her Dad and two older brothers and is hoping to make her family and late mum, Sheila, very proud.

Instagram: @graceholdenmusic | TikTok: @graceholdenmusic

Audition song: Wherever You Will Go by The Calling

Battle round song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson, won against Chantelle Padden.

Semi-final song: I'm With You by Avril Lavigne

The Voice UK Live Final airs Saturday (20 March) at 8:30PM on ITV.