The finalists on The Voice UK 2021 have been confirmed - meet the contestants going through to the live show!
The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2021 returned to ITV with its landmark tenth series.
will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are joined by new coach Anne-Marie for the new series.
Following the blind auditions and battle rounds the past two weekends saw the semi-finals as each coach chose two acts to make the next round.
They faced a public vote via The Voice UK app to decide which four made the live final next weekend and the results are now in!
Meet the top four finalists on The Voice UK below...
The Voice UK 2021 teams: Contestants
Team Tom
Hannah Williams
38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams
Mum of one and full time singer Hannah once featured in a Jay Z track and feels this could be her last opportunity to make it big in the music industry.
Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams | Twitter: @HWAffirmations
Audition song: Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison
Battle round song: Cry Me A River, won against Sami Nathan.
Semi-final song: Gravity by John Mayer
Team Will
Okulaja
17-year-old student Okulaja
Anti-bullying ambassador Okulaja wants to share important messages to young people through his music.
Instagram: @okulaja_ | Twitter: @JamesOkulaja
Audition song: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
Battle round song: If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) by Nas against Janel Antoneshia
Semi-final song: Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Team Anne-Marie
Craig Eddie
22-year-old musician Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland.
Craig is from a small town and hoping he is moments away from fulfilling his, and his father's, dreams of becoming a successful singer.
Instagram: @craigeddiee
Audition song: Make It Rain by Foy Vance
Battle round song: This City by Sam Fischer, won against James Robb.
Semi-final song: lovely by Billie Eilish.
Team Olly
Grace Holden
18-year-old Shop Assistant and Theatre School Teacher Grace Holden from Essex
Grace lives with her Dad and two older brothers and is hoping to make her family and late mum, Sheila, very proud.
Instagram: @graceholdenmusic | TikTok: @graceholdenmusic
Audition song: Wherever You Will Go by The Calling
Battle round song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson, won against Chantelle Padden.
Semi-final song: I'm With You by Avril Lavigne
The Voice UK Live Final airs Saturday (20 March) at 8:30PM on ITV.