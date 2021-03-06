The Voice UK was back this weekend with its first semi-finals - here's a recap of all the performances and results.

Following the blind auditions and battle rounds there's now just the one performance between the acts and a spot in this year's live final.

Saturday (March 6) saw the first half of the remaining 24 acts sing.

Three contestants in each team took to the stage for coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am who could each only pick one of their acts to take through to the next stage.

Acts which make it through will face the public vote to decide who wins a place in the live final.

Watch all the performances and see all the results below...

Team Will

Lauren Drew

First up, 27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales performed Stevie Wonder and Tori Kelly’s Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing.

Adeniké

28-year-old Ministry of Justice worker Adeniké from South London performed I Don't Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith for her semi-final performance.

Nadia Eide

Finally on Team Will, 32-year-old Nadia Eide from Oxford (originally Norway and Sweden) performed The Show Must Go On by Queen.

Result: Nadia goes through!

Will chose Nadia to go through to the next round, saying: "I think every single one of you are awesome but my head and heart tells me to fight for the odd one out so for that reason I'm putting Nadia through."

Team Tom

Mariam Davina

First to perform in the semi-final for Team Tom was 18-year-old part time hairdresser Mariam Davina from London who sang Emeli Sandé's Breathing Underwater.

Benjamin Warner

Next 23-year-old waiter Benjamin Warner from Manchester performed All Night Long by Lionel Richie for the semi-final.

Midé

33-year-old singer-songwriter Midé from London's semi-final song choice was Sweet Creature by Harry Styles.

Result: Benjamin goes through

Choosing who went through, Sir Tom said: "You're all equally as good... It's tough. I think that the most unusual but natural is Benjamin."

Team Anne-Marie

Leona Jørgensen

Getting things started on Team Anne-Marie, 26-year-old full-time musician Leona Jørgensen from Sheffield performed Holy by Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper for the semi-finals.

Stephanee Leal

25-year-old Stephanee Leal was born in Venezuela but now lives in Southampton. She performed The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in the semi-final.

Sweeney

Lastly, 30-year-old Sweeney dancer and fitness instructor from London performed Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake for his semi-final performance.

Result: Leona goes through

Anne-Marie chose Leona for the next round, saying: "It's difficult when you want them all to succeed - I'm struggling a little bit. I think you're all ready to make your own music but the person that makes me go 'Oh my gosh!' is Leona."

Team Olly

Joe Topping

Starting things on Team Olly, 42-year-old stay at home dad Joe Topping from The Wirral performed Jason Mraz's I Won't Give Up.

Jason Hayles

34-year-old Jason Hayles performed Ed Sheeran's Bloodstream in the semi-final.

Jordan and Wesley

Last to perform, 27-year-old Jordan and 30-year-old Wesley are brothers from Coventry who performed The Climb by Miley Cyrus in the semi-final.

Result: Jordan and Wesley go through

Making his first semi-final decision, Olly said: "All four of you are great people and I've enjoyed working with you. The act that I would like to take through to the vote is Jordan and Wesley."

Jordan and Wesley, Leona Jørgensen, Nadia Eide and Benjamin Warner will go forward to the public vote against next weekend's top four acts. In each team, one act will be voted into the live final.

The Voice UK airs Saturday nights at 8:30PM on ITV.