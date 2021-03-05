The Voice UK 2021: First look at Saturday's semi-final performances

The Voice UK is back on ITV this Saturday night with its first semi-final performances.

After the blind auditions and battles, there's just one performance between the acts and a place in the live shows.

Presented by Emma Willis, this weekend the first half of the remaining 24 acts sing.

Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am can pick only one act from their teams to progress in the competition, so there are some tough decisions to make.

See a first look at the performances below!

The Voice UK 2021 airs Saturday night at 8:30PM on ITV.

Team Olly

Jordan and Wesley

27-year-old Jordan and 30-year-old Wesley are brothers from Coventry who performed Go Get It by Mary Mary at the blind auditions before winning their battle against Tascha Jerawan.

Semi-finals: Team Olly: Jordan and Wesley performs

Jason Hayles

34-year-old Jason Hayles performed No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z & Kanye West at his audition. In the battles, Jason was stolen from Team Anne-Marie by Olly after battling Meg Birch.

Semi-finals: Team Olly: Jason Hayles performs.

Joe Topping

42-year-old stay at home dad Joe Topping from The Wirral performed Forever Young by Bob Dylan at his audition before winning his semi-final spot against Alex Harry in the battles.

Semi-finals: Team Olly: Joe Topping performs.

Team Anne-Marie

Sweeney

30-year-old Sweeney dancer and fitness instructor from London performed Bad Blood by Nao for his audition before winning against Chanel Yates in the battles.

Semi-finals: Team Anne-Marie: Sweeney performs.

Stephanee Leal

25-year-old Stephanee Leal was born in Venezuela but now lives in Southampton. She performed Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy at her audition and was stolen from Team Will by Anne-Marie after battling Nadia Eide.

Semi-finals: Team Anne-Marie: Stephanee Leal performs.

Leona Jørgensen

26-year-old full-time musician Leona Jørgensen from Sheffield performed Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee at her blind audition before beating Cameron Ledwidge in the battles.

Semi-finals: Team Anne-Marie: Leona Jorgensen performs.

Team Tom

Midé

33-year-old singer-songwriter Midé from London performed My Love by Route 94/Jess Glynee at his audition before beating Esther Cole in the battles.

Semi-finals: Team Tom: Mide. performs.

Benjamin Warner

23-year-old waiter Benjamin Warner from Manchester performed Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae for his audition and won his battle against 2Che.

Semi-finals: Team Tom: Benjamin Warner performs.

Mariam Davina

18-year-old part time hairdresser Mariam Davina from London performed Anyone by Demi Lovato at her audition before beating Psalm Harmony in last week's battles.

Semi-finals: Team Tom: Mariam Davina performs.

Team Will

Nadia Eide

32-year-old Nadia Eide from Oxford (originally Norway and Sweden) performed Now We Are Free from Gladiator for her blind audition and won her battle against Stephanee Leal.

Semi-finals: Team Will: Nadia Eide performs.

Adeniké

28-year-old Ministry of Justice worker Adeniké from South London performed Get Here by Oleta Adams at the auditions and won her battle against Victoria Heath.

Semi-finals: Team Will: Adenike performs.

Lauren Drew

27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales performed Mama Knows Best by Jessie J at her blind audition. In the battles, Lauren was stolen from Team Anne-Marie by Will after battling Wayne & Morgan

Semi-finals: Team Will: Lauren Drew performs.

