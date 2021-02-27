tellymix
The Voice UK reveals mentors for the semi-finals - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Mel C & more!

Posted by Josh Darvill

The Voice UK has revealed four superstar mentors for its semi-final rounds.

This weekend's latest episode sees the last of the battles as the remaining acts face off in a bid to make the semi-finals.

There the contestants will have one final chance to impress their coaches as they sing for a place in the live final.

Helping the coaches make their decisions and giving the acts some top tips will be four guest mentors.

Tom Jones will be joined by Spice Girl and newly appointed The Voice Kids coach Melanie C

Sir Tom Jones and Mel C
Will.i.am will be joined by former coach on The Voice, The Script's Danny O'Donoghue

Will.i.am with Danny O'Donoghue
Anne-Marie will team up with Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Anne-Marie
Olly Murs will be joined by Sir Tom Jones

Olly Murs and James Bay
At the end of the battles each of the coaches will have six acts on their teams - five from their original line up, plus their new steal.

In the knockouts the coaches can pick just two to make it into the live final where viewers will crown the winner.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

