Here's a full recap of the final week of battles on The Voice UK 2021.

Coaches will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs were back on Saturday for the ninth episode of this year's series.

They partnered up the remaining acts in their teams against one another for the final round of battles for 2021's competition. In each battle, the two acts shared the same stage and song as they performed together in front of all the coaches, plus a live virtual audience.

After each performance, all the coaches gave their view on who was the better performer but it was the acts' mentor alone that decided the winner, with that act going through to the semi-finals.

However there was a second chance for those that lost out with the steal twist back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

After the first round of the battles, it was only Olly who had the chance to rescue an act going into tonight's episode.

Recap the battle performances and results from The Voice UK this week (February 27) below...

The Voice 2021 battles - week 2

Grace Holden vs Chantelle Padden (Team Olly)

Opening the battles for week three were Team Olly's Grace Holden and Chantelle Padden who performed Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson. With no steals left for the pair, it was a tense sing-off as Olly struggled to make a decision. Olly ultimately declared Grace the winner, leaving Chantelle to head home.

Janel Antoneshia vs Okulaja (Team Will)

The next battle on Team Will saw Janel Antoneshia and Okulaja singing Nas and Lauryn Hill's If I Ruled The World. Choosing his winner, Will took Janel through to the semi-finals with him. Okulaja wasn't stolen by Olly seeing him sent home.

Esther Cole vs Midé (Team Tom)

Next up were Esther Cole vs Midé on Team Tom who performed Bastille's Happier. Tom named Midé as the winner of the battle seeing him through to the semi-finals and leaving Esther to depart the contest after Olly failed to steal.

Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles (Team Anne-Marie)

Meg Birch and Jason Hayles performed a spectacular cover of Jess Glynne and Macklemore's These Days leaving Anne-Marie with a tough decision to make. She ultimately chose Meg as the winner, but it wasn't the end for Jason as Olly finally used his steal to take him into the semi-finals on his team.

Jake O’Neill vs Wura (Team Tom)

The next of Team Tom's battles saw Jake O’Neill face Wura. They performed a cover of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. With no steals left, Tom had to decide who would go into the semi-finals and who would head home. After declaring that neither deserved to leave, Tom chose Wura as the winner of the battle.

Craig Eddie vs James Robb (Team Anne-Marie)

The next battle on Team Anne-Marie was Craig Eddie vs James Robb, singing Sam Fischer's This City. After struggling for a while with her decision, Anne-Marie announced Craig as the winner. With no steals left, James headed home.

Andrew Bateup vs Matt Croke

The final battle from Team Olly this year saw musical theatre performers Andrew Bateup and Matt Croke face off, singing Jon Bon Jovi classic Always. After the showstopping duet, Olly crowned Andrew the winner leaving Matt to go home with no steals available.

Cameron Ledwidge vs Leona Jorgensen

Cameron Ledwidge and Leona Jorgensen went head to head in the last of Team Anne-Marie's battles, singing Ed Sheeran & Khalid's Beautiful People. "This is so hard and I don't want to do this," said Anne-Marie before announcing Leona as the winner. With no steal option, Cameron went home.

Victoria Heath vs Adeniké

The penultimate battle of the evening and the last on Team Will, Victoria Heath and Adeniké performed an epic duet version of Whitney Houston's Run To You. Will crowned Adeniké the winner and with no steals remaining, Victoria left the competition.

Mariam Davina vs Psalm Harmony

In the last of the battles for 2021, Team Tom matched Mariam Davina against trio Psalm Harmony - made up of CJ, Emmanuella and Chelsea. The group performed Shawn Mendes' Wonder before Sir Tom named Mariam as the act he was taking through, leaving Psalm Harmony to depart the contest.

The Voice UK 2021 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the semi-final rounds.