The Voice UK 2021: Final battle round results and steals revealed

Here's a recap of the final battle rounds on The Voice UK this weekend (27 February)

In the battles, the coaches put the acts in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.

In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the semi-finals, which will air from next weekend.

But it's not over just then for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the semi-final rounds.

However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.

And there was bad news for tonight's acts as after the first round, Tom, Anne-Marie and Will had all already used their steals leaving only Olly with a free space on his team.

That meant just one second chance for this evening's contestants with those not stolen after losing their battles facing elimination from the competition.

Here's all the results from The Voice UK battle rounds this weekend...

The Voice 2021 battle results

Team Olly

Grace Holden vs Chantelle Padden

Song: Kelly Clarkson - Breakaway

Result: Grace wins! Chantelle was not stolen.

Team Olly: Grace Holden and Chantelle Padden perform. Olly chooses to put grace through to the next round.

Andrew Bateup vs Matt Croke

Song: Jon Bon Jovi - Always

Result: Andrew wins! Matt was not stolen.

Team Olly: Matt Croke and Andrew Bateup perform. Olly decides to put Andrew through to the next round.

Team Will

Janel Antoneshia vs Okulaja

Song: Nas and Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled The World

Result: Janel wins! Okulaja was not stolen.

Team Will: Janel Antoneshia and Okulaja perform. will.i.am chooses to put Janel through to the next round.

Esther Cole vs Midé

Song: Bastille - Happier

Result: Midé wins! Esther was not stolen.

Team Will: Esther Cole and Mide perform. Will chooses to put Mide through to the next round.

Victoria Heath vs Adeniké

Song: Whitney Houston - Run To You

Result: Adeniké wins! Victoria was not stolen.

Team Will: Adenike and Victoria Heath perform. Will decides to put Adeniké through to the next round.

Team Anne-Marie

Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles

Song: Jess Glynne and Macklemore - These Days

Result: Meg wins! Olly stole Jason!

Team Anne-Marie: Jason Hayles and Meg Birch perform. Anne-Marie chooses to put Meg through to the next round. Olly steals Jason.

Craig Eddie vs James Robb

Song: Sam Fischer - This City

Result: Craig wins! James was not stolen.

Team Anne-Marie: Craig Eddie and James Robb perform. Anne-Marie decides to put Craig through to the next round.

Cameron Ledwidge vs Leona Jorgensen

Song: Ed Sheeran & Khalid - Beautiful People

Result: Leona wins! Cameron was not stolen.

Team Anne-Marie: Cameron Ledwidge and Leona Jorgensen perform. Anne-Marie decides to out Leona through to the next round.

Team Tom

Jake O’Neill vs Wura

Song: Marvin Gaye - What's Going On

Result: Wura wins! Jake was not stolen.

Team Sir Tom: Jake O'Neill and Wura perform. Tom decides to put Wura through to the next round.

Mariam Davina vs Psalm Harmony

Song: Shawn Mendes - Wonder

Result: Mariam wins! Psalm Harmony were not stolen.

Team Sir Tom: Mariam Davina and Pslam Harmony [CJ, Emmanuella and Chelsea] perform. Sir Tom decides to put Mariam through to the next round.

Did you agree with the coaches' decisions? Who were you backing to win?

The Voice UK 2021 returns next weekend on ITV with the semi-finals.