The Voice UK 2021: Final battle round results and steals revealed

Here's a recap of the final battle rounds on The Voice UK this weekend (27 February)
In the battles, the coaches put the acts in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.
In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the semi-finals, which will air from next weekend.
But it's not over just then for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the semi-final rounds.
However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.
And there was bad news for tonight's acts as after the first round, Tom, Anne-Marie and Will had all already used their steals leaving only Olly with a free space on his team.
That meant just one second chance for this evening's contestants with those not stolen after losing their battles facing elimination from the competition.
Here's all the results from The Voice UK battle rounds this weekend...
The Voice 2021 battle results
Team Olly
Grace Holden vs Chantelle Padden
Song: Kelly Clarkson - Breakaway
Result: Grace wins! Chantelle was not stolen.
Andrew Bateup vs Matt Croke
Song: Jon Bon Jovi - Always
Result: Andrew wins! Matt was not stolen.
Team Will
Janel Antoneshia vs Okulaja
Song: Nas and Lauryn Hill - If I Ruled The World
Result: Janel wins! Okulaja was not stolen.
Esther Cole vs Midé
Song: Bastille - Happier
Result: Midé wins! Esther was not stolen.
Victoria Heath vs Adeniké
Song: Whitney Houston - Run To You
Result: Adeniké wins! Victoria was not stolen.
Team Anne-Marie
Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles
Song: Jess Glynne and Macklemore - These Days
Result: Meg wins! Olly stole Jason!
Craig Eddie vs James Robb
Song: Sam Fischer - This City
Result: Craig wins! James was not stolen.
Cameron Ledwidge vs Leona Jorgensen
Song: Ed Sheeran & Khalid - Beautiful People
Result: Leona wins! Cameron was not stolen.
Team Tom
Jake O’Neill vs Wura
Song: Marvin Gaye - What's Going On
Result: Wura wins! Jake was not stolen.
Mariam Davina vs Psalm Harmony
Song: Shawn Mendes - Wonder
Result: Mariam wins! Psalm Harmony were not stolen.
The Voice UK 2021 returns next weekend on ITV with the semi-finals.