The Voice 2021 spoilers: First look at Saturday's final battle pairings

The Voice UK battles of 2021 continue on ITV this weekend and here's a first look at the battle pairings.
In the battle rounds, coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.
Sharing the stage and the same song, two acts at a time will sing for all the coaches plus a live studio audience.
After each performance, all the panel will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.
The steal twist returns giving acts a second chance to make the knockouts - but after the first week of battles only Olly has the option to steal left.
Any act that loses their battle and isn't stolen is out of the competition for good, while the contestants that are victorious go through to the semi-final rounds.
Saturday sees the second half of the battles on ITV at 8:30PM.
Here are the final battle pairings...
The Voice 2021 battle pairings - week two
Team Olly
Grace Holden vs Chantelle Padden
Andrew Bateup vs Matt Croke
Team Will
Janel Antoneshia vs Okulaja
Esther Cole vs Mide
Victoria Heath vs Adenike
Team Anne-Marie
Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles
Craig Eddie vs James Robb
Cameron Ledwidge vs Leona Jorgenson
Team Tom
Jake O’Neill vs Wura
Mariam Davina vs Psalm Harmony
What do you think about all that then? Make your predictions over who will win the musical fights by tweeting us @tellymix!
The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 27 on ITV.