The Voice 2021 spoilers: First look at Saturday's final battle pairings

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Voice UK: SR5: Ep9 on ITV
The Voice UK battles of 2021 continue on ITV this weekend and here's a first look at the battle pairings.

In the battle rounds, coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.

Sharing the stage and the same song, two acts at a time will sing for all the coaches plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the panel will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.

The steal twist returns giving acts a second chance to make the knockouts - but after the first week of battles only Olly has the option to steal left.

Any act that loses their battle and isn't stolen is out of the competition for good, while the contestants that are victorious go through to the semi-final rounds.

Saturday sees the second half of the battles on ITV at 8:30PM.

Here are the final battle pairings...

The Voice 2021 battle pairings - week two

Team Olly

Grace Holden vs Chantelle Padden

Team Olly: Grace Holden and Chantelle Padden perform.
Andrew Bateup vs Matt Croke

Team Olly: Matt Croke and Andrew Bateup perform.
Team Will

Janel Antoneshia vs Okulaja

Team Will: Janel Antoneshia and Okulaja perform.
Esther Cole vs Mide

Team Will: Esther Cole and Mide perform.
Victoria Heath vs Adenike

Team Will: Adenike and Victoria Heath perform.
Team Anne-Marie

Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles

Team Anne-Marie: Jason Hayles and Meg Birch perform.
Craig Eddie vs James Robb

Team Anne-Marie: Craig Eddie and James Robb perform
Cameron Ledwidge vs Leona Jorgenson

Team Anne-Marie: Cameron Ledwidge and Leona Jorgenson perform.
Team Tom

Jake O’Neill vs Wura

Team Sir Tom: Jake O’Neill and Wura perform.
Mariam Davina vs Psalm Harmony

the voice uk 2021 battles n tx2 10 - 1
Team Sir Tom: Mariam Davina and Psalm Harmony [CJ, Emmanuella and Chelsea] perform.

 

What do you think about all that then? Make your predictions over who will win the musical fights by tweeting us @tellymix!

The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 27 on ITV.

