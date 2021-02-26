The Voice 2021 spoilers: First look at Saturday's final battle pairings

The Voice UK battles of 2021 continue on ITV this weekend and here's a first look at the battle pairings.

In the battle rounds, coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs will put the singers in their teams against one another in a series of musical duels.

Advertisements

Sharing the stage and the same song, two acts at a time will sing for all the coaches plus a live studio audience.

After each performance, all the panel will offer their view on who was the better performer but it'll be the contestants' mentor alone that declares the winner.

The steal twist returns giving acts a second chance to make the knockouts - but after the first week of battles only Olly has the option to steal left.

Any act that loses their battle and isn't stolen is out of the competition for good, while the contestants that are victorious go through to the semi-final rounds.

Saturday sees the second half of the battles on ITV at 8:30PM.

Here are the final battle pairings...

The Voice 2021 battle pairings - week two

Team Olly

Grace Holden vs Chantelle Padden



Team Olly: Grace Holden and Chantelle Padden perform.

Advertisements

Andrew Bateup vs Matt Croke



Team Olly: Andrew Bateup and Matt Croke perform.

Team Will

Janel Antoneshia vs Okulaja



Team Will: Janel Antoneshia and Okulaja perform.

Esther Cole vs Mide



Team Will: Esther Cole and Mide perform.

Victoria Heath vs Adenike



Team Will: Victoria Heath vs Adenike perform.

Advertisements

Team Anne-Marie

Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles



Team Anne-Marie: Meg Birch vs Jason Hayles perform.

Craig Eddie vs James Robb



Team Anne-Marie: Craig Eddie and James Robb perform

Cameron Ledwidge vs Leona Jorgenson



Team Anne-Marie: Cameron Ledwidge and Leona Jorgenson perform.

Team Tom

Jake O’Neill vs Wura



Team Sir Tom: Jake O’Neill and Wura perform.

Mariam Davina vs Psalm Harmony



Team Sir Tom: Mariam Davina and Psalm Harmony [CJ, Emmanuella and Chelsea] perform.

Advertisements

What do you think about all that then? Make your predictions over who will win the musical fights by tweeting us @tellymix!

The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 27 on ITV.