Stephanee Leal and Nadia Eide's incredible battle on The Voice UK saw them both win a place in the semi-finals.

Series 10 of The Voice UK welcomes Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs back to the red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

The weekend saw the battles kick off for the brand new season with Stephanee Leal and Nadia Eide going head to head on team will.

The pop singer and opera performer were paired up, belting out Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar.

Watch Stephanee Leal and Nadia Eide's performance from The Voice battles below...

Following the performance, Anne-Marie reacted: "Wow, it was so crazy because your voices are so different but there was no clashing, it was beautiful. It was just perfect to showcase both of your voices off."

Olly added: "I think Stephanee stole the first half of it and then Nadia you came into your own in the second half... it was fantastic."

Deciding between the pair, Will said: "I'm really proud of you guys, you did an awesome job. Nadia, you're mind blowing. Stephanee, you're a force to be reckoned with.

"The winner of the battle is... Nadia."

It wasn't the end for Stephanee as Anne-Marie quickly buzzed in to steal her for the semi-finals.

Other battles this weekend included Lauren Drew and Wayne & Morgan's EPIC performance of Respect by Aretha Franklin.

There was also Jordan & Wesley and Tascha Jerawan's showstopping Adele battle which closed the episode.

Following the blind auditions, contestants who make it past the battle rounds will go on to take part in the semi-final rounds later this year.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, the public will vote for the winner of The Voice in a final later this year.

The Voice 2021 continues Saturday evenings on ITV. You can catch up online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV