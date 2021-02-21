Jordan & Wesley and Tascha Jerawan closed Saturday night's battle rounds of The Voice UK with a showstopping performance.

This year's new season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs.

Advertisements

At the weekend we saw the first half of this year's battle rounds and there were some incredible duets.

The final performance of the night saw Jordan & Wesley and Tascha Jerawan face off, singing Adele's Hello. There was extra pressure on the trio because there were no steals left meaning whoever lost would be heading straight home.

Watch Jordan & Wesley and Tascha Jerawan's performance on The Voice UK 2021 battles below...

After the performance, Anne-Marie enthused: "The harmonies you were creating were so different and I just thought it was absolutely spectacular. It was the perfect battle."

Sir Tom added: "To me that's a hit sound right there, the three of you, it sounded like a trio. I would buy that in a minute. I loved that."

Advertisements

Faced with the tough choice between the two, Olly said: "It's criminal there's no more steals left because you should both be in the semi-final after that performance."

He continued: "In the four years I've been here this is the hardest decision I've ever had to make. That was one of the best if not the best battle performances I've seen. I honestly do not know what I am doing."

Olly ultimately named Jordan & Wesley as the winners seeing them into the next round and leaving Tascha to go home.

Other battles this weekend included Lauren Drew and Wayne & Morgan's EPIC performance of Respect by Aretha Franklin.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, this year's series of The Voice is open to talented soloists, duos and trios.

Fresh from the auditions, singers who make it through the battles will go on to compete in the semi-final stages later in the series.

For the winner is the top prize of a record deal.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice UK 2021 in the grand final.

The Voice continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice 2021 online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV