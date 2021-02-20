The Voice UK: Watch Lauren Drew and Wayne & Morgan's EPIC battle

Wayne & Morgan and Lauren Drew faced off in The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds tonight.

The pair of acts on Team Anne-Marie were the first to take to the stage for the battles this series.

Anne-Marie said of pairing them together: "They know how to sing and sing hard."

Lauren and Wayne & Morgan performed Respect for Aretha Franklin for their battle.

Watch Lauren Drew and Wayne & Morgan battle on The Voice UK 2021 below...

After the performance, Olly reacted: "Someone call a paramedic because I think Anne-Marie is having a heart attack right now! I don't know how you're going to make this decision."

Sir Tom added: "I think all three of you sang the hell out of that song."

Deciding the winner of the battle, Anne-Marie said: "You're both the best singers... I don't know what to do... I'm going to pick Wayne & Morgan."

But it wasn't the end of the road for Lauren as Will swooped in to steal her for his team.

Will said: "You have an amazing voice. Your skill is better than a lot of folks who are signed to labels."

Lauren reacted: "I'm so excited and can't wait to start this journey with you, Will."

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up on full episodes via the ITV Hub here.