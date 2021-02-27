The Voice UK 2021 contestants: Meet the teams in the semi-finals

After the final round of The Voice UK 2021 battles, here are the contestants in the teams for the semi-finals.

The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2021 returned to ITV with its landmark tenth series.

will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are joined by new coach Anne-Marie for the new series.

As always, the first stage was the blind auditions where the contestants had to hold their nerve as they performed to the backs of the coaches. If any of the four like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten.

They then went forward to the battles where acts faced off in a series of duets in order to win a place in the semi-finals.

Here's how the teams look for the semi-final rounds after the battles were completed...

The Voice UK 2021 teams: Contestants

Team Tom

Mariam Davina

Mariam Davina

18-year-old part time hairdresser Mariam Davina from London

Instagram: @mariamdavina | Twitter: @mariamdavina

Audition song: Anyone by Demi Lovato

Battle round song: Wonder by Shawn Mendes, won against Psalm Harmony.

Hannah Williams

Hannah Williams

38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams

Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams | Twitter: @HWAffirmations

Audition song: Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison

Battle round song: Cry Me A River, won against Sami Nathan.

Wura

Wura performs.

31-year-old Wura from London

Instagram: @wura_abimbola | Twitter: @GoldAbimbola3

Audition song: Strange by Celeste

Battle round song: What's Going On by Marvin Gaye, won against Jake O'Neill

Midé

Midé performs

33-year-old singer-songwriter Midé from London

Instagram: @midesmusic | Twitter: @Mide

Audition song: My Love by Route 94/Jess Glynee

Battle round song: Happier by Bastille, won against Esther Cole.

Benjamin Warner

Benjamin Warner performs.

23-year-old waiter Benjamin Warner from Manchester

Instagram: @benjaminrmusic

Audition song: Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae

Battle round song: I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by Aretha Franklin and George Michael, won against 2che.

Leah Cobb

Leah Cobb performs.>

16-year-old student Leah Cobb from Newcastle

Instagram: @leahhcobb

Audition song: Ex's & Oh's by Elle King

Battle round song: Stop This Flame by Celeste, stolen from Team Olly by Sir Tom after battling Nathan Smoker

Team Will

Jérémy Levif

Jeremy Levif performs.

29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif

Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic | Twitter: @JLevif

Audition song: How Long Will I Love You? by Ellie Goulding

Battle round song: Clocks by Coldplay, won against Kezia.

Janel Antoneshia

Janel Antoneshia performs.

27-year-old Janel Antoneshia from Dudley

Instagram: @janelantoneshia | Twitter: @janelantoneshia

Audition song: Love And Hate by Michael Kiwanuka

Battle round song: If I Ruled The World by Nas and Lauryn Hill, won against Okulaja.

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / BrokenPen

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao performs.

28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen

Instagram: @brokenpen_ | Twitter: @brokenpen_ | TikTok: @brokenpen_

Audition song: I Can by Nas

Battle round song: Hall of Fame by The Script, won against Benjamin Haycock

Adeniké

Adeniké performs.

28-year-old Ministry of Justice worker Adeniké from South London

Instagram: @Adenike_music | Twitter: @Adenike_music

Audition song: Get Here by Oleta Adams

Battle round song: Run To You by Whitney Houston, won against Victoria Heath.

Nadia Eide

Nadia Eide performs.

32-year-old Nadia Eide from Oxford (originally Norway and Sweden)

Instagram: @nadiaeidesoprano | Twitter: @nadiaeide

Audition song: Now We Are Free from Gladiator

Battle round song: Love Is a Battlefield by Pat Benatar, won against Stephanee Leal

Lauren Drew

Lauren Drew performs.

27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales.

Instagram: @_laurendrew1 | Twitter: @LaurenDrew2

Audition song: Mama Knows Best by Jessie J

Battle round song: Respect by Aretha Franklin, stolen from Team Anne-Marie by Will after battling Wayne & Morgan

Team Anne-Marie

Leona Jorgensen

Leona Jorgensen performs

26-year-old full-time musician Leona Jorgensen from Sheffield

Instagram: @norskovmusic1

Audition song: Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Battle round song: Beautiful People by Ed Sheeran & Khalid, won against Cameron Ledwidge.

Sweeney

Sweeney performs.

30-year-old Sweeney dancer and fitness instructor from London

Instagram: @sweeneyldn

Audition song: Bad Blood by Nao

Battle round song: Close by Nick Jonas and Tove Lo, won against Chanel Yates.

Meg Birch

Meg Birch performs.

25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral

Instagram: @megbirchofficial

Audition song: If I Go by Ella Eyre

Battle round song: These Days by Jess Glynne and Macklemore, won against Jason Hayles.

Wayne and Morgan

Wayne and Morgan perform.

43-year-old Wayne and 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland

Instagram: @wayneandmorgan

Audition song: Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours by Stevie Wonder

Battle round song: Respect by Aretha Franklin, won against Lauren Drew.

Craig Eddie

Craig Eddie performs.

22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland

Instagram: @craigeddiee

Audition song: Make It Rain by Foy Vance

Battle round song: This City by Sam Fischer, won against James Robb.

Stephanee Leal

Stephanee Leal performs.

25-year-old Stephanee Leal was born in Venezuela but now lives in Southampton.

Instagram: @stephaneeleal

Audition song: Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy

Battle round song: Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar, stolen from Team Will by Anne-Marie after battling Nadia Eide.

Team Olly

Nathan Smoker

Nathan Smoker

20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East London

Instagram: @nathansmoker

Audition song: Can't Pretend by Tom Odell

Battle round song: Stop This Flame by Celeste, won against Leah Cobb.

Joe Topping

Joe Topping performs.

42-year-old stay at home dad Joe Topping from The Wirral

Instagram: @joetoppingmusic | Twitter: @josephtopping

Audition song: Forever Young by Bob Dylan

Battle round song: Think Twice by Celine Dion, won against Alex Harry.

Jordan and Wesley

Jordan and Wesley perform.

27-year-old Jordan and 30-year-old Wesley are brothers from Coventry.

Instagram: @jwmusiq | Twitter: @jwmusiq

Audition song: Go Get It by Mary Mary

Battle round song: Hello by Tascha Jerawan, won against Tascha Jerawan

Grace Holden

Grace Holden performs.

18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex

Instagram: @graceholdenmusic | TikTok: @graceholdenmusic

Audition song: Wherever You Will Go by The Calling

Battle round song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson, won against Chantelle Padden.

Andrew Bateup

Andrew Bateup performs.

31-year-old singing-teacher Andrew Bateup

Instagram: @andrewbateup | Twitter: @andrewbateup

Audition song: How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton

Battle round song: Always by Jon Bon Jovi, won against Matt Croke.

Jason Hayles

Jason Hayles performs.

34-year-old Jason Hayles

Instagram: @JasonHayles9 | Twitter: @JasonHayles9

Audition song: performed No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z & Kanye West

Battle round song: These Days by Jess Glynne and Macklemore, stolen from Team Anne-Marie by Olly after battling Meg Birch.

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV. Next weekend sees the start of the semi-finals as acts sing for a place in the live final.