The Voice UK 2021 contestants: Meet the teams in the semi-finals

After the final round of The Voice UK 2021 battles, here are the contestants in the teams for the semi-finals.
The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2021 returned to ITV with its landmark tenth series.
will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are joined by new coach Anne-Marie for the new series.
As always, the first stage was the blind auditions where the contestants had to hold their nerve as they performed to the backs of the coaches. If any of the four like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to spin around and select that artist for their teams of ten.
They then went forward to the battles where acts faced off in a series of duets in order to win a place in the semi-finals.
Here's how the teams look for the semi-final rounds after the battles were completed...
The Voice UK 2021 teams: Contestants
Team Tom
Mariam Davina
18-year-old part time hairdresser Mariam Davina from London
Instagram: @mariamdavina | Twitter: @mariamdavina
Audition song: Anyone by Demi Lovato
Battle round song: Wonder by Shawn Mendes, won against Psalm Harmony.
Hannah Williams
38-year-old singer and vocal coach Hannah Williams
Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams | Twitter: @HWAffirmations
Audition song: Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison
Battle round song: Cry Me A River, won against Sami Nathan.
Wura
31-year-old Wura from London
Instagram: @wura_abimbola | Twitter: @GoldAbimbola3
Audition song: Strange by Celeste
Battle round song: What's Going On by Marvin Gaye, won against Jake O'Neill
Midé
33-year-old singer-songwriter Midé from London
Instagram: @midesmusic | Twitter: @Mide
Audition song: My Love by Route 94/Jess Glynee
Battle round song: Happier by Bastille, won against Esther Cole.
Benjamin Warner
23-year-old waiter Benjamin Warner from Manchester
Instagram: @benjaminrmusic
Audition song: Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae
Battle round song: I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by Aretha Franklin and George Michael, won against 2che.
Leah Cobb
16-year-old student Leah Cobb from Newcastle
Instagram: @leahhcobb
Audition song: Ex's & Oh's by Elle King
Battle round song: Stop This Flame by Celeste, stolen from Team Olly by Sir Tom after battling Nathan Smoker
Team Will
Jérémy Levif
29-year-old teacher Jérémy Levif
Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic | Twitter: @JLevif
Audition song: How Long Will I Love You? by Ellie Goulding
Battle round song: Clocks by Coldplay, won against Kezia.
Janel Antoneshia
27-year-old Janel Antoneshia from Dudley
Instagram: @janelantoneshia | Twitter: @janelantoneshia
Audition song: Love And Hate by Michael Kiwanuka
Battle round song: If I Ruled The World by Nas and Lauryn Hill, won against Okulaja.
Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / BrokenPen
28-year-old youth worker Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao from London, who goes by the stage name BrokenPen
Instagram: @brokenpen_ | Twitter: @brokenpen_ | TikTok: @brokenpen_
Audition song: I Can by Nas
Battle round song: Hall of Fame by The Script, won against Benjamin Haycock
Adeniké
28-year-old Ministry of Justice worker Adeniké from South London
Instagram: @Adenike_music | Twitter: @Adenike_music
Audition song: Get Here by Oleta Adams
Battle round song: Run To You by Whitney Houston, won against Victoria Heath.
Nadia Eide
32-year-old Nadia Eide from Oxford (originally Norway and Sweden)
Instagram: @nadiaeidesoprano | Twitter: @nadiaeide
Audition song: Now We Are Free from Gladiator
Battle round song: Love Is a Battlefield by Pat Benatar, won against Stephanee Leal
Lauren Drew
27-year-old musical theatre performer Lauren Drew from Wales.
Instagram: @_laurendrew1 | Twitter: @LaurenDrew2
Audition song: Mama Knows Best by Jessie J
Battle round song: Respect by Aretha Franklin, stolen from Team Anne-Marie by Will after battling Wayne & Morgan
Team Anne-Marie
Leona Jorgensen
26-year-old full-time musician Leona Jorgensen from Sheffield
Instagram: @norskovmusic1
Audition song: Sunflower by Post Malone & Swae Lee
Battle round song: Beautiful People by Ed Sheeran & Khalid, won against Cameron Ledwidge.
Sweeney
30-year-old Sweeney dancer and fitness instructor from London
Instagram: @sweeneyldn
Audition song: Bad Blood by Nao
Battle round song: Close by Nick Jonas and Tove Lo, won against Chanel Yates.
Meg Birch
25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral
Instagram: @megbirchofficial
Audition song: If I Go by Ella Eyre
Battle round song: These Days by Jess Glynne and Macklemore, won against Jason Hayles.
Wayne and Morgan
43-year-old Wayne and 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland
Instagram: @wayneandmorgan
Audition song: Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours by Stevie Wonder
Battle round song: Respect by Aretha Franklin, won against Lauren Drew.
Craig Eddie
22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland
Instagram: @craigeddiee
Audition song: Make It Rain by Foy Vance
Battle round song: This City by Sam Fischer, won against James Robb.
Stephanee Leal
25-year-old Stephanee Leal was born in Venezuela but now lives in Southampton.
Instagram: @stephaneeleal
Audition song: Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy
Battle round song: Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar, stolen from Team Will by Anne-Marie after battling Nadia Eide.
Team Olly
Nathan Smoker
20-year-old digital marketing intern Nathan Smoker from South East London
Instagram: @nathansmoker
Audition song: Can't Pretend by Tom Odell
Battle round song: Stop This Flame by Celeste, won against Leah Cobb.
Joe Topping
42-year-old stay at home dad Joe Topping from The Wirral
Instagram: @joetoppingmusic | Twitter: @josephtopping
Audition song: Forever Young by Bob Dylan
Battle round song: Think Twice by Celine Dion, won against Alex Harry.
Jordan and Wesley
27-year-old Jordan and 30-year-old Wesley are brothers from Coventry.
Instagram: @jwmusiq | Twitter: @jwmusiq
Audition song: Go Get It by Mary Mary
Battle round song: Hello by Tascha Jerawan, won against Tascha Jerawan
Grace Holden
18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex
Instagram: @graceholdenmusic | TikTok: @graceholdenmusic
Audition song: Wherever You Will Go by The Calling
Battle round song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson, won against Chantelle Padden.
Andrew Bateup
31-year-old singing-teacher Andrew Bateup
Instagram: @andrewbateup | Twitter: @andrewbateup
Audition song: How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton
Battle round song: Always by Jon Bon Jovi, won against Matt Croke.
Jason Hayles
34-year-old Jason Hayles
Instagram: @JasonHayles9 | Twitter: @JasonHayles9
Audition song: performed No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z & Kanye West
Battle round song: These Days by Jess Glynne and Macklemore, stolen from Team Anne-Marie by Olly after battling Meg Birch.
The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV. Next weekend sees the start of the semi-finals as acts sing for a place in the live final.