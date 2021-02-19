The Voice UK battles of 2021 start on Saturday and here's a first look at the battle pairings.
In the battles, the coaches will pit the singers in their teams against one another in a series of sing-offs.
First, coaches will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs give their teams a pep talk and some top tips before they're paired up to work on their performance.
In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the knockouts. But it's not all over for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the knockout rounds.
However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.
Saturday sees the first of two rounds of battles on ITV from 8:35PM.
Here is a first look at all of the battle pairings from the episode...
The Voice 2021 battle pairings
Team Olly
Leah Cobb vs Nathan Smoker
Alex Harry vs Joe Topping
Jordan and Wesley vs Tascha Jerawan
Team Tom
Sami Nathan vs Hannah Williams
2CHE vs Benjamin Warner
Team Anne-Marie
Wayne and Morgan vs Lauren Drew
Chanel Yates vs Sweeney
Team Will
Jeremy Levif vs Kezia
Benjamin Haycock vs Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen
Stephenee Leal vs Nadia Eide
The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 20 on ITV.