The Voice UK battles of 2021 start on Saturday and here's a first look at the battle pairings.

In the battles, the coaches will pit the singers in their teams against one another in a series of sing-offs.

First, coaches will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs give their teams a pep talk and some top tips before they're paired up to work on their performance.

In each battle, one act will win and progress through to the knockouts. But it's not all over for the loser with the other coaches able to steal acts that their rivals reject, securing them for their team in the knockout rounds.

However each coach only has one steal to use so they're sure to be extra picky about who they poach.

Saturday sees the first of two rounds of battles on ITV from 8:35PM.

Here is a first look at all of the battle pairings from the episode...

The Voice 2021 battle pairings

Team Olly

Leah Cobb vs Nathan Smoker



Team Olly: Leah Cobb and Nathan Smoker perform.

Alex Harry vs Joe Topping



Team Olly: Alex Harry and Joe Topping perform.

Jordan and Wesley vs Tascha Jerawan



Team Olly: Jordan and Wesley and Tascha Jerawan perform.

Team Tom

Sami Nathan vs Hannah Williams



Team Sir Tom: Sami Nathan and Hannah Williams perform.

2CHE vs Benjamin Warner



Team Sir Tom: 2CHE and Benjamin Warner perform.

Team Anne-Marie

Wayne and Morgan vs Lauren Drew



Team Anne-Marie: Wayne and Morgan and Lauren Drew perform.

Chanel Yates vs Sweeney



Team Anne-Marie: Chanel Yates and Sweeney perform.

Team Will

Jeremy Levif vs Kezia



Team Will: Jeremy Levif and Kezia perform.

Benjamin Haycock vs Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen



Team Will: Benjamin Haycock and Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen perform.

Stephenee Leal vs Nadia Eide



Team Will: Stephenee Leal and Nadia Eide perform.

The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds air from 8:30PM Saturday, February 20 on ITV.