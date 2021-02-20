The Voice UK 2021: First battle round results and steals revealed

The first of The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds are DONE and here are all of the results, steals and eliminations.

Last Saturday night saw the end of the blind auditions as the final 40 contestants were confirmed.

Coaches will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs have completed their teams and this evening it was on to the battles.

Each of the coaches put two of their singers against one another in a musical duel that only one could win.

But it wasn't necessarily the end for the loser as rival coaches could swoop in and steal them for their own teams, although each coach could only steal one act.

By the end of all the battles (which continue next Saturday night) each coach will have a total of six acts, five still standing from their line ups and one other stolen from the other teams.

Tonight saw the first half of the battles and here were the pairings and all the results...

The Voice UK 2021 battle round results revealed!

Team Olly

Leah Cobb vs Nathan Smoker

Song: Stop This Flame - Celeste

Result: Nathan wins! Leah was stolen by Sir Tom.

Alex Harry vs Joe Topping

Song: Think Twice - Celine Dion

Result: Joe wins! Alex was not stolen.

Jordan and Wesley vs Tascha Jerawan

Song: Hello - Adele

Result: Jordan and Wesley wins! Tascha was not stolen.

Team Tom

Sami Nathan vs Hannah Williams

Song: Cry Me A River - Arthur Hamilton

Result: Hannah wins! Sami was not stolen.

2CHE vs Benjamin Warner

Song: I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me) - Aretha Franklin and George Michael.

Result: Benjamin wins! 2CHE were not stolen.

Team Anne-Marie

Wayne and Morgan vs Lauren Drew

Song: Respect - Aretha Franklin

Result: Wayne and Morgan win! Lauren was stolen by Will.i.am.

Chanel Yates vs Sweeney

Song: Close - Nick Jonas ft. Tove Lo

Result: Sweeney wins! Chanel was not stolen.

Team Will

Jeremy Levif vs Kezia

Song: Clocks - Coldplay

Result: Jeremy wins! Kezia was not stolen.

Benjamin Haycock vs Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen

Song: Hall Of Fame - The Script

Result: Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen wins! Benjamin was not stolen.

Stephenee Leal vs Nadia Eide

Song: Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar

Result: Nadia wins! Stephenee was stolen by Anne-Marie.

The Voice UK 2021 continues next Saturday with the second set of battle rounds.

Those that survive the weekend will go forward to the semi-final rounds next month.

