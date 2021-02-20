The Voice UK 2021 hit our screens again on Saturday for the first half of this year's battles.

Global music legends will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are this year's coaches and on the search for the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

Following seven weeks of blind auditions, this weekend was the start of the battles.

The coaches returned to their red chairs as the top 40 acts from the auditions went head-to-head to fight for a place in the semi-finals.

The singers that impress their coach the most remain in the competition with a chance of winning a recording contract. Will those that aren't so lucky get stolen by another coach or will they be going home?

Here's how the first round of battle rounds on The Voice UK this year played out...

The Voice 2021 battles - week one

Wayne and Morgan vs Lauren Drew (Team Anne-Marie)

Opening up the battle rounds for 2021, Wayne and Morgan took on Lauren Drew with a showstopping cover of Respect by Aretha Franklin. Anne-Marie found it nearly impossible to decide between the pair, ultimately naming Wayne & Morgan as the winner. It wasn't the end for Lauren however as Will swooped in to steal her for his team.

Jeremy Levif vs Kezia (Team Will)

The first battle on Team Will, Jeremy Levif faced Kezia singing Coldplay's Clocks. Will chose Jeremy to go through while Kezia was not stolen.

Sami Nathan vs Hannah Williams (Team Tom)

Sami Nathan and Hannah Williams went head to head on Team Tom, singing classic Cry Me A River. Tom chose Hannah as the winner, securing her place in the semi-finals while Sami was eliminated after not being stolen.

Leah Cobb vs Nathan Smoker (Team Olly)

Starting the battles on Team Olly were Leah Cobb and Nathan Smoker who performed a cover of Celeste's Stop This Flame. Olly chose Nathan as the winner while Sir Tom buzzed in to steal Leah for his team in the semi-finals.

Chanel Yates vs Sweeney (Team Anne-Marie)

Chanel Yates vs Sweeney were next into the ring for Team Olly performing Close by Nick Jonas and Tove Lo. Anne-Marie chose Sweeney as the victor while Chanel unfortunately wasn't stolen.

Benjamin Haycock vs Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen (Team Will)

Back to Team Will and Benjamin Haycock faced Abilio Joao AKA Brokenpen in the next battle, singing Hall Of Fame by The Script. The performance saw Will choose Abilio for the semi-finals leaving Benjamin to bow out of the show after not being stolen.

Alex Harry vs Joe Topping (Team Olly)

Next, Team Olly's Alex Harry and Joe Topping sang for a place in the knockouts performing Think Twice by Celine Dion. Olly chose Joe to take through on his team but sadly there was no steal for Alex.

2Ché vs Benjamin Warner (Team Tom)

Team Tom next saw 2CHE and Benjamin Warner into the ring, singing I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me) by Aretha Franklin and George Michael. Sir Tom said it was a hard decision after the "tremendous" performance, ultimately picking Benjamin as the winner. Unfortunately there was no steal for 2Ché.

Stephenee Leal vs Nadia Eide (Team Will)

Stephenee Leal and Nadia Eide were next to do battle on Team Will, performing Love Is a Battlefield by Pat Benatar. Will was full of praise for both performers before deciding to crown Nadia as his winner. It wasn't a goodbye for Stephenee as Anne-Marie hit the buzzer to steal the singer for her own team.

Jordan and Wesley vs Tascha Jerawan (Team Olly)

The final battle of the episode saw Team Olly's Jordan and Wesley perform against Tascha with the group singing Hello by Adele. Olly painstakingly chose between the two, ultimately naming Jordan and Wesley as his winners. With no steals remaining from the other coaches, it meant that Tascha automatically went home.

The Voice UK 2021 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the second set of battle rounds.