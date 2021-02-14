Nnenna King performed an epic Shawn Mendes cover for her blind audition on The Voice UK this weekend.

New coach Anne-Marie joins returning coaches Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones in the spinning red chairs for series 10 this year.

The weekend saw the auditions conclude as the teams were completed.

One of the acts singing for a spin was 23-year-old singing teacher Nnenna King from East London who performed Lost in Japan by Shawn Mendes.

Watch Nnenna King's performance on The Voice UK below...

"I'm feeling nervous, super nervous," Nnenna admitted before her audition. "I just want to go out there and give an amazing performance.

"This is one of the biggest moments of my life. It's an amazing opportunity and I feel like I'm ready to grab it."

By the time Nnenna auditioned only Sir Tom had a spot left on his team and he shocked viewers by not turning.

One fan on Twitter reacted: "OMG She was brilliant! Tom what were you thinking!"

A second agreed: "She was brilliant - hate this when they’ve filled their teams and talent like this slips thru at the end."

Another act who didn't manage to get Tom to turn in the last round of auditions was 27-year-old singer Joanne Harper from Brighton.

She performed Beyoncé classic If I Were A Boy for her blind audition but also couldn't win the final spot in the battles.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV. Those who have made it through the blind auditions will perform in the battles starting next weekend.

More contestants singing on The Voice on Saturday included 31-year-old singer-songwriter Sami Nathan, 32-year-old Nadia Eide from Oxford and duo 2ché - made up of 27-year-old twin brothers Darius and Jahz from Manchester.

Also on the show were 21-year-old student Tascha Jerawan from London and 22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk.

