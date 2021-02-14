Tascha Jerawan became the final act on Team Olly on The Voice UK at the weekend after her stunning audition.

This year's latest season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs in the spinning red chairs.

At the weekend we saw the final round of blind auditions for series 10.

One act to watch is 21-year-old student Tascha Jerawan from London who performed a cover of White Flag by Bishop Briggs.

Watch Tascha Jerawan's performance on The Voice UK below...

Tascha got both Olly and Tom to turn for her performance.

Olly said: "That was a fighting performance. You could tell you really, really wanted a chair turn. I absolutely loved that performance."

Tom said: "You're so good, you're so powerful. You've got edge to your voice, you've got a really good range. It was fresh to me. I thought 'whoever's singing this, is nailing it'"

Anne-Marie added: "I loved it too, I'm glad you're on the show and I'm excited to hear you sing again."

Choosing between Olly and Tom, Tascha decided to complete Team Olly.

"What I liked about you is that fight and attitude," enthused Olly.

More contestants on The Voice UK 2021 this week included 31-year-old singer-songwriter Sami Nathan and pair 2ché - made up of 27-year-old twin brothers Darius and Jahz from Manchester..

Also on the show were 32-year-old Nadia Eide from Oxford and 22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk.

Contestants who make it through the audition stages will go on to compete in the battles later in the series.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK is open to talented soloist, duos and trios.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a recording deal.

The Voice UK 2021 continues next Saturday night on ITV with the first of the battle rounds.

You can watch and stream full episodes of The Voice via the ITV Hub website.

Picture: ITV