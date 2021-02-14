The Voice UK: Watch Craig Eddie's sensational audition cover of 'Make It Rain'

Craig Eddie's sensational blind audition on The Voice UK won him the final spot on Team Anne-Marie this weekend.

Series 10 of The Voice UK welcomes Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

Yesterday evening saw the auditions conclude as the four teams were completed.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was 22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland, performing Make It Rain by Foy Vance

Watch Craig Eddie's blind audition on The Voice UK below...

Craig Eddie won himself the final spot on Team Anne-Marie with his performance.

Anne-Marie praised: "You were so sure and every part of your voice, wherever it went, had a different texture and I was just so excited to hear every different part.

"That sounded beautiful and I love your style and I'm glad I'm the only one who turned."

Sir Tom remarked: "The only reason I didn't turn is because I'm a fool. I was listening to everything you did and I couldn't find fault with it. I think you might have hit every note. I was hovering!"

And Olly, who couldn't turn with his full team, said: "I actually put my fingers over my ears because it was so good, I couldn't listen to it anymore because I've filled my team and I can't press my button.

"You're awesome, you're cool as. I'm so upset [you're not on my team]."

They were joined by duo 2ché - made up of 27-year-old twin brothers Darius and Jahz from Manchester and 21-year-old student Tascha Jerawan from London.

Acts who make it past the audition stages will go on to take part in the battle rounds beginning next weekend.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice UK 2021 online via the ITV website.

