The Voice continued tonight for its final round of auditions of the new series - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs return to the spinning red chairs for the latest season this year - alongside new coach Anne-Marie.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2021 welcomes talented soloists and duos who will compete for a record contract.

The public will ultimately vote for the champion of The Voice UK but the first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The contestants belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a full rundown of tonight's final round of the blind auditions...

Tascha Jerawan

21-year-old student Tascha Jerawan from London (originally from Staffordshire) opened this weekend's blind auditions with a cover of Bishop Briggs' White Flag to get spins from Olly and Tom. Choosing between the pair, Tascha completed Team Olly.

2ché

Duo 2ché - made up of 27-year-old twin brothers Darius and Jahz from Manchester - performed Emeli Sandé hit Heaven to win themselves a spot on Team Tom.

Hannah Hocking

30-year-old Hannah Hocking from Blackpool performed All the Man That I Need by Whitney Houston at her blind audition but sadly didn't get a turn.

Nadia Eide

32-year-old Hannah Hocking from Oxford (originally Norway and Sweden) performed Now We Are Free to get both Anne-Marie and Will to turn. Nadia chose to join Team Will, completing his line up.

Craig Eddie

22-year-old Craig Eddie from Falkirk in Scotland was next to sing, performing Make It Rain by Foy Vance which got him the final spot on Team Anne-Marie.

At this point there was just the one spot left in the battle rounds on Team Tom.

Joanne Harper

27-year-old singer Joanne Harper from Brighton performed Beyoncé classic If I Were A Boy for her blind audition but unfortunately didn't get a turn from Tom.

Adam Strong

32-year-old Adam Strong from Newcastle performed Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst however it wasn't enough to win the final spot in the battle rounds.

Nnenna King

23-year-old singing teacher Nnenna King from East London performed Lost in Japan by Shawn Mendes at her blind audition but it didn't persuade Tom to spin.

Sami Nathan

31-year-old singer-songwriter Sami Nathan from London performed At Last by Etta James with performance the one to make Tom to turn, completing his team and concluding the blind auditions.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday night with the battle rounds.