Here's a first look at the final episode of The Voice UK 2021 auditions this weekend.

This Saturday night sees the last round of blind auditions for the new series.

It's the tenth season of the show with four iconic red chairs once more ready to be turned. Original Voice stars Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs return, joined by new coach Anne-Marie.

They need to choose ten talented acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as budding performers belt their hearts out in a attempt to get a coveted chair turn.

However this series introduces a new format - The Block. During the auditions, each coach has one opportunity to stop one of their fellow coaches from adding a singer to their line up.

With just a handful of spots left on the teams, who will get a turn this weekend?

Meet this week's contestants on The Voice UK below...

Tascha Jerawan

Age: 21

From: London

Audition song: White Flag - Bishop Briggs

Tascha Jerawan performs.

2ché

Twins Darius and Jahz

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Audition song: Heaven - Emeli Sandé

2ché [Darius and Jahz] perform.

Nnenna King

Age: 23

From: London

Audition song: Lost in Japan - Shawn Mendes

Nnenna King performs

Nadia Eide

Age: 32

From: Oxford (via Norway and Sweden)

Nadia Eide performs.

Craig Eddie

Age: 22

From: Falkirk, Scotland

Audition song: Make It Rain - Foy Vance

Craig Eddie performs

Adam Strong

Age: 32

From: Newcastle

Audition song: Rise Like a Phoenix - Conchita Wurst

Adam Strong performs

Joanne Harper

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Audition song: If I Were A Boy - Beyoncé

Joanne Harper performs

Sami Nathan

Age: 32

From: London

Audition song: At Last - Etta James

Sami Nathan performs

Hannah Hocking

Age: 30

From: Blackpool

Audition song: All The Man That I Need - Whitney Houston

Hannah Hocking performs.

The Voice airs on Saturday, 13 February at 8:30PM on ITV.

Pictures: ITV