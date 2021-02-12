tellymix
The Voice UK 2021 spoilers: Meet the contestants on this weekend's final auditions

Posted by Josh Darvill
the voice uk 2021 spoilers week 7
Here's a first look at the final episode of The Voice UK 2021 auditions this weekend.

This Saturday night sees the last round of blind auditions for the new series.

It's the tenth season of the show with four iconic red chairs once more ready to be turned. Original Voice stars Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs return, joined by new coach Anne-Marie.

They need to choose ten talented acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as budding performers belt their hearts out in a attempt to get a coveted chair turn.

However this series introduces a new format - The Block. During the auditions, each coach has one opportunity to stop one of their fellow coaches from adding a singer to their line up.

With just a handful of spots left on the teams, who will get a turn this weekend?

Meet this week's contestants on The Voice UK below...

Tascha Jerawan

Age: 21
From: London
Audition song: White Flag - Bishop Briggs

Tascha Jerawan performs.
Tascha Jerawan performs.

 

2ché

Twins Darius and Jahz
Age: 27
From: Manchester
Audition song: Heaven - Emeli Sandé

2ché [Darius and Jahz] perform.
2ché [Darius and Jahz] perform.

 

Nnenna King

Age: 23
From: London
Audition song: Lost in Japan - Shawn Mendes

Nnenna King
Nnenna King performs

 

Nadia Eide

Age: 32
From: Oxford (via Norway and Sweden)

Nadia Eide performs.
Nadia Eide performs.

 

Craig Eddie

Age: 22
From: Falkirk, Scotland
Audition song: Make It Rain - Foy Vance

Craig Eddie performs
Craig Eddie performs

 

Adam Strong

Age: 32
From: Newcastle
Audition song: Rise Like a Phoenix - Conchita Wurst

Adam Strong performs
Adam Strong performs

 

Joanne Harper

Age: 27
From: Brighton
Audition song: If I Were A Boy - Beyoncé

Joanne Harper
Joanne Harper performs

 

Sami Nathan

Age: 32
From: London
Audition song: At Last - Etta James

Sami Nathan performs
Sami Nathan performs

 

Hannah Hocking

Age: 30
From: Blackpool
Audition song: All The Man That I Need - Whitney Houston

Hannah Hocking performs.
Hannah Hocking performs.

 

The Voice airs on Saturday, 13 February at 8:30PM on ITV.

Pictures: ITV

