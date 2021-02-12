Here's a first look at the final episode of The Voice UK 2021 auditions this weekend.
This Saturday night sees the last round of blind auditions for the new series.
It's the tenth season of the show with four iconic red chairs once more ready to be turned. Original Voice stars Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs return, joined by new coach Anne-Marie.
They need to choose ten talented acts for their teams in the blind audition stages as budding performers belt their hearts out in a attempt to get a coveted chair turn.
However this series introduces a new format - The Block. During the auditions, each coach has one opportunity to stop one of their fellow coaches from adding a singer to their line up.
With just a handful of spots left on the teams, who will get a turn this weekend?
Meet this week's contestants on The Voice UK below...
Tascha Jerawan
Age: 21
From: London
Audition song: White Flag - Bishop Briggs
2ché
Twins Darius and Jahz
Age: 27
From: Manchester
Audition song: Heaven - Emeli Sandé
Nnenna King
Age: 23
From: London
Audition song: Lost in Japan - Shawn Mendes
Nadia Eide
Age: 32
From: Oxford (via Norway and Sweden)
Craig Eddie
Age: 22
From: Falkirk, Scotland
Audition song: Make It Rain - Foy Vance
Adam Strong
Age: 32
From: Newcastle
Audition song: Rise Like a Phoenix - Conchita Wurst
Joanne Harper
Age: 27
From: Brighton
Audition song: If I Were A Boy - Beyoncé
Sami Nathan
Age: 32
From: London
Audition song: At Last - Etta James
Hannah Hocking
Age: 30
From: Blackpool
Audition song: All The Man That I Need - Whitney Houston
The Voice airs on Saturday, 13 February at 8:30PM on ITV.
Pictures: ITV