Watch Meg Birch's showstopping audition on The Voice UK

Meg Birch gave a showstopping audition on The Voice UK this weekend.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

Saturday night saw the blind auditions continue with the penultimate round as the coaches raced to complete their teams with the best acts.

One of the standout contestants was 25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral who impressed with a cover of If I Go by Ella Eyre.

Watch Meg Birch's blind audition on The Voice below...

Meg Birch got both Sir Tom and Anne-Marie to turn for her audition.

Anne-Marie said: "I couldn't not turn for you. I'd love you on my team, I'm all about the girl power."

Sir Tom added: "You're so good. I just loved the way you sounded, you had plenty of fire there."

Choosing between the pair, Meg said: "It's so tough, how can you pick? I think the team I'd like to join is... Anne-Marie."

Other acts on The Voice UK this weekend included 24-year-old Chantelle Padden from County Mayo, Ireland, 25-year-old Stephanee Leal and trio Psalm Harmony, made up of Chelsea, CJ and Emmanuella.

They were joined by duo Wayne and Morgan and 19-year-old Ella Young.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can stream episodes The Voice UK 2021 online via the ITV Hub website.

Picture: ITV