Chantelle Padden wows on The Voice UK with Miley Cyrus cover

Chantelle Padden wowed on The Voice UK this weekend with a Miley Cyrus cover.

Series 10 of The Voice UK welcomes Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones back to the spinning red chairs with new coach Anne-Marie.

Advertisements

Last night saw the blind auditions continue with their penultimate round.

One of the acts winning a spot in the battles was 24-year-old Chantelle Padden from County Mayo, Ireland who performed When I Look At You by Miley Cyrus.

Watch Chantelle Padden's blind audition on The Voice below...

Chantelle Padden got will.i.am and Olly both turned for her performance.

Will said: "You kept pushing and pushing and showing us how strong your voice is. I'd for you to be on my team, you're awesome."

Olly praised: "That was phenomenal, genuinely. You sound great, you look amazing as well."

Advertisements

Anne-Marie added: "I feel like I made a mistake there so I'm sorry I didn't turn around."

Meanwhile Sir Tom branded himself a "schmuck" and said: "You can't fault what you did have a beautiful voice.

Choosing between Will and Olly, Chantelle said: "I'm actually overwhelmed and in shock. This is possibly the hardest decision I've ever had to make...

"I'm going to go with my gut... I'm going to go with Olly!"

Further contestants who auditioned on The Voice this weekend included duo Wayne and Morgan and three piece Psalm Harmony, made up of Chelsea, CJ and Emmanuella.

They were joined by Stephanee Leal who gave an emotional audition and Ella Young who belted out Defying Gravity.

Acts who make it through the blind auditions will go on to take part in the battle rounds later in the series.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

You can stream episodes The Voice via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV