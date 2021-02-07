Stephanee Leal's emotional The Voice UK audition has viewers in tears

Stephanee Leal's emotional audition on The Voice UK 2021 left viewers in tears this weekend.

New coach Anne-Marie joins returning coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am in the spinning red chairs for series 10 of The Voice this year.

The latest episode saw the penultimate round of blind auditions with the coaches close to completing their teams.

One of the acts singing was 25-year-old Stephanee Leal from Southampton who showcased a cover of Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy and Beyoncé.

Watch Stephanee Leal's blind audition on The Voice UK below...

Stephanee's performance had viewers in tears after she opened up about losing her husband shortly before their two-year anniversary.

Stephanee moved to the UK from Venezuela after meeting her partner while working on a cruise ship.

"We were about to have our two year anniversary and he passed away," she recalled. "He had an accident in Cornwall. He was in hospital fighting but he was in a really bad state and he passed away.

"It was a lot of getting through, I didn't have my family with me so I started song-writing. Music was definitely a big healer for me.

"Today's blind audition is a big one. Since he didn't get to finish his life story, it's time for me to really make him proud."

Stephanee's audition got both will.i.am and Anne-Marie to turn.

Choosing between the pair, Stephanee decided to join Team Will: "I'm going to go with Will!"

Viewers at home were left in tears by the performance with one writing: "What in inspirational young lady. Her strength is admirable. Her story had me crying ... bless her"

"Literally tears rolling down my face," another added.

Other acts on The Voice UK this weekend included Ella Young who belted out Defying Gravity and trio Psalm Harmony, made up of Chelsea, CJ and Emmanuella.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV