The Voice UK viewers were left stunned when Ella Young failed to get a turn on this weekend's show.

This year's series of The Voice UK sees new coach Anne-Marie join Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones in the spinning red chairs.

Saturday night (6 February) saw the auditions return for their penultimate round.

One of the standout acts was 19-year-old musical theatre student Ella Young from Llandogo in Wales who belted out a cover of Defying Gravity from Wicked.

Watch Ella Young's performance on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Despite the amazing audition, Ella got no turns to the shock of viewers.

"That was definitely a 4 chair turn amazing voice can’t believe no one turned," one reacted on Twitter.

Another added: "She was unbelievable! I am astounded that she didn’t get a 4 chair turn, let alone none!"

Sir Tom said: "I was almost there but I've got too many people already."

Will.i.am agreed: "If we all were at three [in our teams], we'd all have turned and be fighting over her."

Tom added: "That's a mistake, she should've been here."

Speaking after her audition, Ella said: "It meant a lot. I've been thinking about this a long time... it is what it is, isn't it?

"I think my performance went well, even though they didn't turn I know I did my best."

More acts who auditioned on The Voice UK 2021 this week included Chantelle Padden, Stephanee Leal and trio Psalm Harmony - made up of Chelsea, CJ and Emmanuella.

They were joined by Meg Birch and duo Wayne and Morgan.

Contestants who make it past the first round will go on to take part in the battle rounds later in the series.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice UK 2021 are available on catch up via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV