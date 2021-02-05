The Voice UK 2021 spoilers: First look at this weekend's blind auditions

Here's a first look at the latest episode of The Voice UK 2021 which continues on Saturday.

This weekend sees the sixth set of blind auditions for the new season.

It's the tenth series of the show with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Returning Voice stars Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones are all back with new kid on the block Anne-Marie.

All four of the coaches need to pick ten talented singers for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the latest performers.

As always, contestants perform to the backs of the coaches in a bid to get the turning.

However the new series includes a new twist named The Block. In the auditions, all of the coaches have one opportunity to block a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Meet the latest batch of contestants on The Voice UK this weekend below...

The Voice UK 2021 contestants - week 6

Wayne and Morgan

Wayne and Morgan perform.

Owen Hughes

Owen Hughes performs.

Chantelle Padden

Chantelle Padden performs.

Ella Young

Ella Young performs.

Liam Hannigan

Liam Hannigan performs.

Psalm Harmony

Psalm Harmony [Chelsea, CJ and Emmanuella] perform.

Jake McKechnie

Jake McKechnie performs.

Stephanee Leal

Stephanee Leal performs.

Meg Birch

Meg Birch performs.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 6 February at 8:30PM on ITV.