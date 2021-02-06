The Voice UK was back tonight for its penultimate round of blind auditions of the new season - here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones are back in the spinning red chairs for the new series this year - with newbie Anne-Marie.

Again hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK welcomes talented performers who are competing for a recording contract.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice but first acts need a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The contestants perform their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a full run down of the latest set of blind auditions...

Meg Birch

25-year-old Meg Birch from The Wirral opened this weekend's blind auditions with a cover of If I Go by Ella Eyre. Sir Tom and Anne-Marie both turned and Meg chose to join Team Anne-Marie.

Ella Young

19-year-old musical theatre student Ella Young from Llandogo in Wales belted out Defying Gravity for her blind audition but didn't get any turns to the shock of viewers.

Stephanee Leal

25-year-old Stephanee Leal was born in Venezuela but now lives in Southampton. For her audition, Stephanee performed Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy to get both will.i.am and Anne-Marie to turn. Choosing between the pair, Stephanee chose to join Team Will.

Jake McKechnie

16-year-old Jake McKechnie from Wigan previously made the final of The Voice Kids. Now auditioning for the adult version of the show, Jake performed Broken Strings by James Morrison but unfortunately didn't get a turn.

Psalm Harmony

Psalm Harmony are a trio made up of Chelsea, CJ and Emmanuella who met at a church choir. They performed Spirit by Beyonce at this week's blind auditions to win a place on Team Tom.

Wayne and Morgan

43-year-old Wayne and 32-year-old Morgan from Scotland performed Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours by Stevie Wonder at their audition to get Anne-Marie turning, winning a spot on her team.

Owen Hughes

22-year-old dental student Owen Hughes from Monmouth in Wales shared his take on Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa for his blind audition but sadly didn't get any turns.

Liam Hannigan

25-year-old Liam Hannigan from Kent performed Let Her Go by Passenger at his audition but unfortunately didn't get a spin from the coaches.

Chantelle Padden

24-year-old Chantelle Padden from performed When I Look At You by Miley Cyrus at her blind audition. will.i.am and Olly both turned for Chantelle who chose to join Team Olly

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up on full episodes via the ITV Hub.