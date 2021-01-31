Benjamin Warner won a place on Team Tom with an 'incredible" blind audition on The Voice UK 2021.

This year's series sees new coach Anne-Marie join Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones in the spinning red chairs.

Advertisements

The weekend saw the auditions continue with Benjamin Warner one of those singing for a spin.

The 23-year-old from Manchester, who currently works as a waiter, performed singing Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe.

Watch Benjamin Warner's performance on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Benjamin got Sir Tom to turn for his audition.

Sir Tom said: "I loved it. You sound different. I loved your version of that song, you nailed it.

Advertisements

"You've got a great edge to your voice, you've got attitude and that's it - I'm glad you're on my team. You need to be here."

Olly added: "It was an incredible performance. That was a real nice audition with bags of energy."

Agreed Anne-Marie: "I feel like we didn't have to see you to know that you were performing and I love that. I feel like a lot of people are going to love watching you."

Will.i.am commented: "You did an awesome job. It's awesome to have you on the show, your level of talent, fearlessness, sass. When you sang that song, I was getting Prince vibes."

Other acts on this weekend's episode included 16-year-old Gwenaelle Noval, 31-year-old Andrew Bateup and 37-year-old admin assistant and mum-of-two Victoria Heath.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is open to talented soloist, duos and trios.

The Voice airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

You can watch The Voice UK 2021 via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV