Victoria Heath closed this weekend's episode of The Voice UK with an emotional blind audition.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

One of the acts in the latest episode was 37-year-old admin assistant and mum-of-two Victoria Heath from East Sussex.

She performed One by Lewis Capaldi for her blind audition after opening up about struggling with her confidence.

Watch Victoria Heath's performance on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Victoria credited her wife with encouraging her to apply for the show, saying: "She made me get back into it and said 'You're too good not to sing'."

Victoria won a spot on Team Will after the Black Eyed Peas star turned for her showstopping performance.

Will enthused: "You have a true gift. I'm super proud that you're on my team."

Olly added: "That was really from the heart. I could feel the emotion from that song."

Tom agreed: "You seem very honest in what you were singing. You did a lovely job and I felt your emotion."

And Anne-Marie said: "I feel like you're the most pitch perfect person we've had so far. I can't believe how good that was."

Acts who have made it through the blind auditions will go on to compete in the battle rounds later this year.

The Voice 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Full episodes of The Voice are available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV