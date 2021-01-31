Andrew Bateup's showstopping The Voice UK blind audition wows coaches

Andrew Bateup gave a showstopping blind audition on The Voice UK 2021.

This year's latest season sees new coach Anne-Marie join Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones in the spinning red chairs.

Saturday saw the auditions continue with another batch of acts singing for a spin.

One contestant winning a place in the battles was 31-year-old Andrew Bateup, a musician and singing teacher from Tunbridge Wells.

Watch Andrew Bateup's audition on The Voice UK below...

After singing How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton at his blind audition, Andrew got both Olly and Tom to turn.

Olly reacted: "Wow that was one hell of a performance. That was one of the best versions I've heard of that song."

Tom added: "For me, to take a song on like that you've got to be able to sing. As far as I'm concerned, you hit everything right."

Choosing between the two, Andrew chose to join Team Olly: "No disrespect to Sir Tom because you're a complete legend but Olly turned first and my heart just went."

Other acts on this weekend's episode included 16-year-old Gwenaelle Noval and 28-year-old Adeniké.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice UK is open to soloist, duos and trios.

At stake is the top prize of a recording contract.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice UK 2021 in the grand final.

The Voice continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Singers who make it through the blind auditions will go on to compete in the battle rounds later this year.

Picture: ITV