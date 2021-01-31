Adeniké won a spot in The Voice UK battle rounds in Saturday night's show.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

The latest instalment saw the auditions continue for their fifth week.

One contestant winning a place in the next round was 28-year-old Adenike from South London.

Watch Adeniké's blind audition on The Voice UK below...

Adeniké currently works at the judicial office - and is also a part time taekwondo instructor.

Auditioning for The Voice UK this week, she performed Get Here by Oleta Adams to win a spot on Team Will.

Other acts on this weekend's episode included 16-year-old Gwenaelle Noval and 31-year-old musician and singing teacher Andrew Bateup.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Singers who make it through the first round will go on to compete in the battle rounds later in the series.

Viewers will ultimately crown the champion of The Voice UK 2021 in the grand final. At stake is the top prize of a record deal.

Full episodes of The Voice UK 2021 are available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV