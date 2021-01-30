16-year-old Gwenaelle Noval offered up a stunning Adele cover on The Voice UK this weekend.

Series 10 of The Voice sees Anne-Marie join the show alongside returning coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

This Saturday night saw the blind auditions continue with the fifth round of performances.

One of the acts taking to the stage was Gwenaelle Noval from Dublin, Ireland who performed a cover of When We Were Young' by Adele.

Watch Gwenaelle Noval's audition on The Voice UK below...

Despite the standout performance, Gwenaelle shockingly didn't get any turns.

She said after singing: "I felt so proud of myself. I' kind of sad I didn't get a turn but it's okay."

Olly commented: "I felt the last part was amazing."

Anne-Marie revealed: "I thought it was too people. I feel I'm being a bit too picky."

Viewers had plenty to say about the coaches' decision not to turn.

One said: "Well they just lost out on a phenomenal talent there... she was brilliant"

Another wrote: "She was amazing, she deserved a turn, I am shocked she didn't get one!"

And a third posted: "Cannot believe you didn’t choose this talented girl!!!!! Seriously????"

Others called on her to return in 2022.

"Honestly she was amazing and despite her not getting a turn (which she definitely deserved), I hope it doesn’t knock her confidence and I hope she comes back next year," posted one fan.

Another agreed: "she needs to come back next year and blow them out of the room".

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, this year's series of The Voice is open to soloist, duos and trios. Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a recording contract.

The Voice 2021 airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

You can watch full episodes of The Voice UK online via the ITV Hub website.

Picture: ITV