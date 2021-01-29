Here's a first look at this week's The Voice 2021 auditions from Saturday night.

This weekend sees the latest round of auditions for the latest season.

It's the tenth series of the show and four spinning red chairs are ready to be turned. Original Voice stars Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am return together with new coach Anne-Marie.

All four are after nine talented singers for their teams in the blind audition stages to take through to the battles.

As always, contestants come and sing their hearts out in a attempt to get the coaches turning.

But the new series includes a new element called The Block. In the Blind auditions, each of the four coaches has one chance to prevent another coach from adding a contestant to their team.

See the acts singing for a spin in Saturday's show below...

Victoria Heath

Andrew Bateup

Andrew Bateup performs.

Adenike

Adenike performs.

Gwenaelle Noval

Gwenaelle Noval performs.

Benjamin Warner

Benjamin Warner performs.

Dee Dee Walker

Dee Dee Walker performs.

Cameron Ledwidge

Cameron Ledwidge performs.

Julia Rose

Julia Rose performs.

Jason Hayles

Jason Hayles performs.

Joel Baker

Joel Baker performs.

The Voice airs on Saturday, 30 January at 8:30PM on ITV.