The Voice UK 2021 was back this evening for its latest set of blind auditions of the new series - here are all the performances.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am are back in the spinning red chairs for season 10 this year - with newcomer Anne-Marie.

Helmed by Emma Willis, The Voice UK 2021 welcomes talented singers who are competing for a record contract.

The public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice UK 2021 but first acts must win a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The contestants perform their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here's a recap of the latest round of the blind auditions...

Benjamin Warner

23-year-old Benjamin Warner from Manchester currently works as a waiter. After singing Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae to open this week's auditions, he won a spot on Sir Tom's team.

Gwenaelle Noval

16-year-old Gwenaelle Noval from Dublin, Ireland gave a stunning performance of When We Were Young by Adele but shockingly didn't get any turns.

Jason Hayles

34-year-old Jason Hayles performed No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z & Kanye West at this week's blind auditions. Anne-Marie and Olly both turned but with Anne-Marie blocking Olly, she won Jason for his team.

Joel Baker

30-year-old singer-songwriter Joel Baker from Devon performed Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O'Connor but sadly didn't get any turns from the coaches.

Joel Baker performs.

Adeniké

28-year-old Adenike from South London currently works at the judicial office - and is also a part time taekwondo instructor. Auditioning for The Voice UK this week, Adenike performed Get Here by Oleta Adams to win a spot on Team Will.

Andrew Bateup

31-year-old Andrew Bateup is a musician and singing teacher from Tunbridge Wells. After singing How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton at his blind audition, Andrew got both Olly and Tom to turn. He chose to join Team Olly.

Julia Rose

18-year-old Julia Rose from Edinburgh performed Tiny Dancer by Elton John for her blind audition but unfortunately didn't get any turns.

DeeDee Walker

24-year-old activity co-ordinator Dee Dee Walker from Hertfordshire performed Avicii's Wake Me Up for her blind audition but sadly didn't persuade the coaches to turn.

Cameron Ledwidge

18-year-old student Cameron Ledwidge from Denny in Scotland performed Heather by Conan Gray to get Anne-Marie to turn, seeing him join her team.

Victoria Heath

37-year-old admin assistant and mum-of-two Victoria Heath from East Sussex closed this week's blind auditions with a performance of One by Lewis Capaldi which won her a spot on Team Will.

The Voice UK 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.