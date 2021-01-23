Grace Holden's emotional audition closed this week's episode of The Voice UK.

This year's series sees new coach Anne-Marie join Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs in the spinning red chairs.

This weekend saw the blind auditions continue for the fourth week.

One of the acts winning a spot in the next round was 18-year-old Grace Holden from Essex who impressed with a cover of The Calling's Wherever You Will Go.

Watch Grace Holden's blind audition on The Voice UK 2021 below...

Before her audition, Grace had opened up about losing her mum to cancer five years ago.

"My mum encouraged me to sing anywhere she could and it gave me that confidence," she said.

Her dad, who watched on from the sidelines, added: "The woman was amazing. It's very hard knowing that she should be here and she isn't."

Grace's powerful performance got Olly Murs to turn, securing herself a place on his team.

Speaking to Olly about the song choice, Grace shared: "I connect to it quite a lot, emotionally. I just thought I'd be able to get it across to you... and I did."

Olly said: "It was meant to be! You just connected with me. There was something about that performance that made me press that button. It started a bit slow but the layers just kept coming.

"When you hit those high notes at the end I had to turn."

Other acts auditioning on The Voice UK this weekend included 25-year-old radio broadcaster Laura Sidney, 34-year-old singer Jamie Leigh Nelson and 27-year-old chocolate shop worker James Robb.

Hosted as usual by Emma Willis, The Voice 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

For the winner is the top prize of a recording deal.

Contestants who make it through the blind auditions will go on to take part in the battle rounds later this year.

Picture: ITV